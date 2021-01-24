BCCI keen to get spectators back for India-England T20I series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to get fans back to the stadium for the T20I series between India and England which gets underway at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 12.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said while the board is looking to open the stadium in Ahmedabad to fans, the final decision still lies with the government.

“We are trying to open the stadium for fans to witness what awaits to be a thrilling T20I series between India and England. While we are yet to decide on the numbers, the idea is to get close to 50 per cent of the seats filled. But the final decision lies with the government. Safety is a priority even as we adapt to the new normal,” the official said.