BCCI's donation to assist India's Olympic campaign raises questions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) decision to releases Rs. 10 crore for assisting India’s Olympic campaign in Tokyo has not gone down too well with a few associations.

The representatives did not voice any concern during the zonal videoconferenceing meet on Sunday -- before the apex council stamped the decision -- they pointed out that the “previous experience” with the Sports Ministry was far from being pleasant.

In 2008, the BCCI had set aside a corpus of Rs. 50 crore for a joint venture along with the Ministry for what was to be called National Sports Development Fund (NSDF). But according to Ratnakar Shetty, who was the BCCI’s chief administrative officer then, the ministry never provided details of how the fund was utilised.

“The NSDF was to be formed with a corpus of Rs. 80 crore - with the Ministry of Sports to contribute remaining Rs. 30 crore. After the 2010 Commonwelath Games, there was no sign of detailed report about utilisation of funds,” Shetty told Sportstar on Monday.

“I filed an RTI in personal capactiy and the reply was shocking; only Rs. 8 crore was spent. It is obviously nice that the BCCI wants to support other sports but it should first ask what’s happened to the money that was already donated. What was it utililsed for?”

Shetty also pointed out that it was the contribution of Rs. 50 crore to the NSDF that resulted in the Income Tax authoirities revoking tax exemption on BCCI. “It was remarked that supporting other sports was not an object of the BCCI as defined in the memorandum of association and the BCCI’s appeal is still pending in the Bombay High Court.”