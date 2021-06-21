India vs New Zealand WTC Final Test, Day 4 Live Streaming: Heavy rain in Southampton, washout likely at Ageas Bowl

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you all the updates as action unfurls in Southampton.

12:40pm IST: Grim situations in the Bowl at the moment. The covers are on at the surfaces with overcast conditions. No rain yet but the forecast predicts a pounding on the outfield.

Day 3 Review

The Ultimate Test of patience bore fruit on Sunday as India and New Zealand eventually took the field to compete in 82 overs of classic Test match proceedings at the Ageas Bowl. With the clouds unrelenting but being kind enough to not interrupt the game, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane resumed batting for India in a bid to get a 250-plus total. With a gloomy weather forecast up ahead, that seemed like a reasonable target but Williamson's men came out sharper on day three.

Kyle Jamieson continued his domination over the Indian batsmen as his incisive bowling broke the resolve of the lower-order. A cracking spell to Virat Kohli early in the morning culminated with Jamieson trapping his RCB skipper plumb in front of the wicket. There was no looking back. With Rahane and Rishabh Pant gifting away their wickets, the Kiwis had an easy task up ahead in clearing the tail.

India bundled out for 217 and New Zealand sensed the opportunity was there for the taking if the openers put up a dead-bat parade against the moving ball. Conway and Latham, however, were not tested by the Indian pace trio of Ishant, Bumrah and Shami, with neither swing nor lateral movement on offer.

The duo were patient enough as Ishant and Shami continued bowling in accurate lines without much reward. A sturdy combination of leaves outside the off-stump and gentle defence behind the incoming delivery helped them stitch an invaluable 70-run partnership to frustrate the Indians. Kohli's men were down and out before Ashwin came up with the breakthrough right after drinks in the final session as he foxed Latham with a gentle fuller delivery. India was right back in it as the clouds began to hover around once again late in the evening. Kohli's turn to Ishant for another spell dealt a blow for the Kiwis as Conway holed out after a gritty knock of 54 from 153 deliveries.

All the toil, however, seems to be in no favour for both sides as the forecast for day four on Monday expects a massive downpour at Southampton. All one can do is patiently wait, right until the closing moments of the Reserve Day on Wednesday to behold a fair result for these sides after a toil of two long years.

Day 4, Southampton - Chances of rain - Acc. to UK Met department

TIME (UK) 08:00am 10:00am 12:00pm 02:00pm 05:00pm Chances of Rain 90% 80% 80% 80% 80%



WHAT THEY SAID

Shubman Gill: "He (Jamieson) was bowling well during the first spell but didn't get many wickets. But he got his reward today. Our bowlers were also pretty good today. Unfortunately, the luck didn't favour us a couple of rough chances which didn't go our way, but hopefully, our bowlers could find some luck tomorrow." Kyle Jamieson: "Yeah, maybe there's some sort of pattern (of dismissing Virat Kohli). I don't necessarily know if we talk about it a huge amount. I think the one that I was able to get with him today certainly seamed back a little bit and those are pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty hard to manage as a batter no matter who you are, so I don't think it's necessarily just for him."



Squads:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult