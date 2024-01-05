MagazineBuy Print

BBL: Melbourne Stars keeper Sam Harper hospitalised due to head injury

The 27-year-old was conscious and in a stable condition. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and will undergo scans overnight.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 17:14 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sam Harper of the Stars reacts during the BBL match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars at Blundstone Arena, on December 28, 2023, in Hobart, Australia.
Sam Harper of the Stars reacts during the BBL match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars at Blundstone Arena, on December 28, 2023, in Hobart, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Steve Bell
Sam Harper of the Stars reacts during the BBL match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars at Blundstone Arena, on December 28, 2023, in Hobart, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Steve Bell

Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper Sam Harper was hospitalised after taking a blow on the head during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday

The 27-year-old was conscious and in a stable condition. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and will undergo scans overnight.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Harper’s club said in a statement that they will provide updates about the player’s health as and when they get the reports.

“Sam Harper was struck in the head whilst batting at training this evening at the MCG and subsequently taken to hospital in a stable condition.

ALSO READ | Warner ‘pleased and relieved’ after missing Test caps found

“We ask that you respect his privacy at this time. The club will provide further updates when they come to hand,” said Melbourne Stars in a statement.

Harper was training ahead of the team’s clash against Sydney Sixers when he was hit on the head while batting in the nets.

In January, 2020, Harper had suffered a serious concussion in the BBL when he collided with Hobart Hurricanes’ Nathan Ellis and had to be taken to hospital, said the report.

