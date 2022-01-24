Brendan Taylor faces ICC ban for delay in reporting fixing approach

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has said he faces a “multi-year” ban from ICC for a four-month delay in reporting a match-fixing approach.

To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022

Taylor retired from international cricket last year, calling time on his 17-year career at the highest level.

Taylor made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004 in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo, and since became one of the mainstays of the side. He scored 6684 runs from 205 matches with 11 ODI hundreds. He made 2320 runs from 34 Tests and 934 runs in 45 T20Is.

Taylor was Zimbabwe's leading run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup. But he left the country after signing a Kolpak deal with Nottinghamshire. In 2017, Taylor cut short his county deal and returned to Zimbabwe, in the hope of helping the team qualify for the 2019 World Cup. Zimbabwe narrowly missed out in the qualifying event.