Lynn hammers 20 sixes, scores 140 of his 154 runs in boundaries in Queensland Premier T20

Chris Lynn, who did not get a game with Indian Premier League champion Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded season, hammered 154 runs off 55 balls in a Queensland Premier Cricket T20 match on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, playing for club side Toombul, pummelled 20 sixes and five boundaries to help the side post a mammoth 266/6 on the board against the Sunshine Coast at Oxenham Park in Brisbane. To put things in perspective, of the 154 he scored, 140 runs came in boundaries.

Former Test opener Matthew Renshaw ably supported Lynn by scoring 55 off 29 deliveries, to stitch together a partnership of 149 runs.

Sunshine Coast turned up with a fitting reply but fell short only by a few runs, amassing 248/7, aided by a fiery 35-ball hundred by Blake Maher.

Lynn is the highest run-scorer in BBL history, with 2332 runs in 75 innings for the Brisbane Heat. Lynn was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL auction in 2019 - a move that did not impress former India batsman Yuvraj Singh, who had tweeted the same during the course of the cricketing extravaganza.