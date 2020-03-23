Pathan brothers donate 4,000 masks in Baroda

At a time when the country is facing shortage of hand sanitisers and masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, played good samaritans. They donated around 4,000 masks. The India international cricketers have handed over the gears to the local administration in Baroda, who will distribute it to the people in and around the city.

The initiative was taken under the aegis of Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust — a foundation that’s run by their father. “In times like these, it is important to help the fellow citizens and we have done our bit,” Irfan told Sportstar.

As of now, they have donated only masks, but in the future, they plan to take other initiatives as well. “I would appeal to all the people to come and help each other. That way, we will be able to show unity during the time of crisis,” Irfan said.

With most of the states in lockdown, the Pathan brothers also have a message for the people: “Follow the health advisory. Stay at home. These are tough times and we need to be extremely careful about things. We must stay indoors so that things can be handled well.”