Photos CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Dhoni slogs in vain, SRH keeps up defenses Sunrisers stayed true to its reputation of being a solid defensive unit when it held Chennai Super Kings in its run chase, with CSK ultimately falling short by seven runs. Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 03 October, 2020 19:00 IST Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 03 October, 2020 19:00 IST Bairstow, squared up! Deepak Chahar's brilliant opening spell kept the Englishman guessing on his toes. A sharp in-swinger eventually did the damage. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/8 Name it the Faf corner | CSK's nemesis David Warner required yet another du Plessis special at the boundary to send him packing. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/8 Coming of Age | Priyam Garg's blistering half-century revived the SRH innings after he was involved in Kane Williamson's run-out. The management acknowledged the teenager's priceless knock. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/8 An In-swing nightmare | Bhuvneshwar Kumar had Watson reeling once again in a magical spell of swing bowling. Watto's poor run at the top continued as he fell to Kumar for the fourth time in the IPL. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/8 Top-order quagmire | Ambati Rayudu was at the receiving end of a Natarajan special as CSK's top-order was caught in a rut once again. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/8 The sinking ship | MS Dhoni was joined by Ravindra Jadeja in the middle in a revival bid as CSK's chances skimmed further. Any recent memories of the duo from another rescue act? Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/8 Mr. Cool feels the heat | MS Dhoni failed to accelerate in the chase and found himself gasping for breath as CSK eventually fell to its third loss in three games. Photo: BCCI/IPL 7/8 The Game of Defense | Sunrisers aced its core strength of defending totals as the bowlers backed up an excellent performance from its young middle-order. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 8/8