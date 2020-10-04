Photos RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Kohli, Padikkal too hot for shaky Rajasthan as RCB tops table - in pictures Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli stitched a massive 99-run partnership to hand RCB its third win in four games as Rajasthan's top-order slumped once again. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 04 October, 2020 10:36 IST Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 04 October, 2020 10:36 IST Round 1: Kohli | In the first battle of the G.O.A.Ts this season, Virat Kohli and RCB came up on top in convincing fashion. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/8 Saini surge | Navdeep Saini removed Jos Buttler off his first ball in a terrific wicket-maiden to force the pressure on the Royals. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/8 No memes on this one! Yuzvendra Chahal lunged onto the ball to dismiss Sanju Samson in a controversial decision by the third-umpire. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/8 Collateral Damage | After copping a beamer from Saini in the final over, Tewatia bounced back to smash consecutive sixes to provide RR a glimmer of hope. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/8 'Wait up, boys! I'm coming for the Orange cap.....and the trophy!' Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/8 Soaring High | Padikkal's rich vein of form continued as he racked up his third half-century in four innings with dominating batsmanship. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/8 Striking gold with the skip! The 99-run partnership between Padikkal and Kohli quashed Rajasthan's bid to force a close encounter. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/8 Chasing away the bad streak | Skipper Virat Kohli found form again with his first half-century of the season, putting RCB on top of the points table withe win in the process. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 8/8