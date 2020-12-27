SA vs SL: Dhananjaya de Silva ruled out of Test series with thigh strain

Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against South Africa after suffering a thigh strain on the first day of the first Test in Centurion on Saturday.

De Silva retired hurt on 79 while batting during Sri Lanka’s first innings. He sustained a grade-two tear on his thigh, according to Sri Lanka Cricket.

De Silva will not be able to play for about two weeks, a statement by Sri Lanka Cricket read.

Sri Lanka ended the first day on 340 for 6. Dinesh Chandimal top-scored with 85.