SA vs SL: Dhananjaya de Silva ruled out of Test series with thigh strain

Dhananjaya de Silva ruled out of Test series with thigh strain The Sri Lanka batsman suffered a thigh strain on the first day of the first Test in Centurion. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2020 12:28 IST Dhananjaya de Silva leaves the field on Day One of the first Test. - AP Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against South Africa after suffering a thigh strain on the first day of the first Test in Centurion on Saturday.De Silva retired hurt on 79 while batting during Sri Lanka's first innings. He sustained a grade-two tear on his thigh, according to Sri Lanka Cricket.REPORT | Mulder three-for keeps SA in huntDe Silva will not be able to play for about two weeks, a statement by Sri Lanka Cricket read.Sri Lanka ended the first day on 340 for 6. Dinesh Chandimal top-scored with 85.