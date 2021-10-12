Dhoni Cricket Academy launched in Bengaluru

Aarka Sports, a sports management company, and GamePlay, a cricket facility on the outskirts of the city, announced the launch of MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

MSDCA, a brainchild of Aarka and founded by Mr. Mihir Diwakar, is mentored by former India skipper M.S. Dhoni and has more than 20 centres across the country.

Training operations in Bengaluru will commence from November 7 at GamePlay's Bidarahalli facility, which is spread over 13 acres and comprises five turf wickets. Children in the age group six to nine will be admitted into year-long coaching programmes and there will be no selection trials.

M. Vishwanath, co-ordinator, MSDCA Bengaluru, said that kids can choose between a four-days-a-week (Rs. 2500 plus GST) and a six-days-a-week programme (Rs. 3000 plus GST). Plans are afoot to start residential camps from next year.

For details, call Vishwanath (8073584894) / Rohit (8448183607).