Bengal T20 Challenge: Ritwik shines as Kolkata Heroes beats Barrackpore Bashers

Captain Ritwik Roy Chowdhury’s knock of 67 not out helped Kolkata Heroes beat Barrackpore Bashers by 50 runs in a rain-affected match of the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Ritwik’s 35-ball 67, containing four fours and six sixes, enabled Heroes to post 154 for two after the match was reduced to a 17-over per side affair due to rains. The target was revised to 160 on the basis of the VJD method.

After losing three wickets for 40 runs inside six overs, Bashers managed 104 for five.

Krishnanagar Challengers and Kanchenjunga Warriors recorded wins on the rain-marred inaugural day.