Cricket Domestic Domestic Bengal T20 Challenge: Ritwik shines as Kolkata Heroes beats Barrackpore Bashers Captain Ritwik Roy Chowdhury's knock of 67 not out helped Kolkata Heroes beat Barrackpore Bashers by 50 runs at Eden Gardens. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 08 September, 2021 20:49 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury smashed four fours and six sixes in his 35-ball 67. - Getty Images Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 08 September, 2021 20:49 IST Captain Ritwik Roy Chowdhury's knock of 67 not out helped Kolkata Heroes beat Barrackpore Bashers by 50 runs in a rain-affected match of the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.BENGAL T20 CHALLENGE - PREVIEWRitwik's 35-ball 67, containing four fours and six sixes, enabled Heroes to post 154 for two after the match was reduced to a 17-over per side affair due to rains. The target was revised to 160 on the basis of the VJD method.After losing three wickets for 40 runs inside six overs, Bashers managed 104 for five.Krishnanagar Challengers and Kanchenjunga Warriors recorded wins on the rain-marred inaugural day.The scoresKolkata Heroes 154 for 2 in 17 overs (Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 67 n.o., Atanu Ghosh 33) bt Barrackpore Bashers 104 for 5 in 17 overs (Koushik Giri 29 n.o., Kaif Ahmed 29).On TuesdayDurgapur Dazzlers 105 for 2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Das 58) lost to Krishnagar Challengers 107 for 5 in 9.5 overs (Koushik Ghosh 33, Sandipan Das 3 for 21).Kanchenjunga Warriors 92 for 5 in 10 overs (Subham Sarkar 26 n.o.) bt Barrackpore Bashers 84 for 7 in 10 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 35).