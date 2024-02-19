Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sumit Mathur fifer takes Delhi to surprise win over Odisha

Delhi’s ordinary campaign in the Ranji Trophy ended with a dramatic seven-wicket victory over Odisha following a sensational final day of their league match here on Monday.

After three days of the contest being fought on an even keel, Odisha began its second innings on the final morning and folded for a meager 133 and left Delhi with a target of 123. Left-arm spinner Sumit Mathur took five for 26 after medium pacers Pranshu Vijayran and Himanshu Chauhan took two wickets each to leave Odisha tottering at four for four in four overs.

Delhi needed only 20.3 overs to post its third victory and finished its campaign with 22 points for the third spot – behind Madhya Pradesh (32) and Baroda (26) – in the eight-team Group D. Odisha, which almost gained the first innings lead late on Sunday, drew a blank and finished with 12 points to be placed last in the group.

When Odisha began its second innings on Monday morning after trailing by 11 runs in the first innings, a draw looked the most likely result. But it took less than four overs to give Delhi the hope to snatch a thrilling victory.

Odisha lost a wicket in each of the first four overs and that brightened Delhi’s prospects of a surprise victory. Odisha never recovered from these early blows that saw its top three batters failing to score. Vijayran took wickets in the first and third overs, Chauhan matched his effort by striking in the second and fourth overs.

The fourth wicket, that of first-innings’ centurion in-form Subhranshu Senapati, clearly shook Odisha. The middle and late-order resisted Delhi’s bid but wickets fell at regular intervals to leave Odisha 88 for eight.

Mathur struck thrice in this period and skipper Himmat Singh scalped one. Soon after Odisha resumed the second session, Mathur struck again to make it 90 for nine.

What followed was a fighting 10th-wicket stand involving Jamala Mohapatra (25) and Sunil Roul that produced 43 runs off 96 deliveries. Eventually, Mathur completed a five-wicket haul by trapping Mohapatra leg-before.

Delhi went about its task in a hurry. Willing to trade wickets for quick runs, Delhi’s run-a-ball chase saw Gagan Vats was the only batter to play steadily. Himmat (32, 4x4, 1x6), Ayush Badoni (40 not out, 4x4, 2x6) and Yash Dhull (16 not out, 2x4, 1x6) scored at over 100 per cent strike rate to end Delhi’s chase on a positive note.