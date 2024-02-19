Ranji Trophy: Resolute Andhra earns draw against Kerala

Just before the final ball of the match, Kerala skipper Sachin Baby walked up to the stumps at the striker’s end and swapped the bails, reminding of Stuart Broad.

But it hardly made a difference as Shoaib Mohammed Khan’s textbook forward defensive shot to the next delivery from Jalaj Saxena thwarted Kerala as the Ranji Trophy match against Andhra ended in an exciting draw at the Dr. P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex stadium here on Monday.

It is debatable whether Sachin Baby should have done the bail swap earlier or should his team have scored faster on the third day as Kerala ran out of time to force a win.

Andhra, which started the day at 19 for one and finished at 189 for nine, owes the draw to medium pacer Shoaib, who faced 93 balls for an unbeaten 11.

Shoaib and last man Satyanarayana Raju (0 not out) survived the last 31 deliveries to deny Kerala.

Kerala appeared to be on course for a win when it reduced Andhra to 43 for three which included the prize scalp of Andhra skipper Ricky Bhui (1), who courted a rare failure. However, Ashwin Hebbar (72) and Karan Shinde (28) figured in a dour 61-run stand for the fourth wicket to resurrect the innings. N.P. Basil made a delivery to lift and forced an edge from Shinde to end the stand. But Ashwin negotiated the Kerala attack without any fuss and looked set for a big score when he was given out caught behind off Thampi, a decision which surprised the batter.

The contest turned exciting after tea. G. Hanuma Vihari (5), whose movements were restricted due to a bad back, was trapped in front by Jalaj Saxena to give Kerala hope.

However, S.K. Rasheed (36) and Shoaib parried the Kerala bowlers for nearly 12 overs. Thampi broke through when he ripped out S.K. Rasheed’s off-stump with an inswinger. Shoaib and Girinath kept the Kerala bowlers at bay for another five overs. Thampi yorked Girinath (0) to brighten Kerala’s chances. Manish Golmaru (4) was caught by Azharuddeen off Vaisakh Chandran to expose the last man, Satyanarayana Raju. But Raju survived amid the rising tension to frustrate Kerala.