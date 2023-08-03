Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live score, Final: South Zone vs East Zone; Kunnumal and Agarwal give quick start

South Zone vs East Zone - Deodhar Trophy final preview

South Zone, having won the Duleep Trophy last month, will look to do the double when it takes on East Zone in the final of the Deodhar Trophy at the Siechem Stadium on Thursday.

The Mayank Agarwal-led South Zone side has been the standout team in the competition, having won all its five league matches. With all its bases covered, the team has looked formidable and clinical in how it has gone about its work.

Skipper Agarwal has led with the bat, scoring three-half centuries, while his fellow opener Rohan Kunnumal has given the side quick starts with his aggressive approach in the PowerPlay. Sai Sudharsan joined the team for the last two matches and has hit the ground running with a half-century and an unbeaten ton to solidify a good top-order.

What makes the team so dangerous is its relentless bowling attack with the Karnataka pace trio of V. Kaverappa, V. Kousik and V. Vyshak, who have given the side early breakthroughs. Kaverappa, in particular, has been impressive with the new ball using his pace and height to extract good bounce.

Complementing the troika of pacers are the Tamil Nadu spinners R. Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar, who choke the runs during the middle phase of the match with their metronomic consistency.

- Dipak Ragav

