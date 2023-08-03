MagazineBuy Print

Live

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live score, Final: South Zone vs East Zone; Kunnumal and Agarwal give quick start

Deodhar Trophy 2023, Final: Catch the live updates from the Deodhar Trophy final where East Zone faces South Zone at Siechem stadium in Pondicherry.

Updated : Aug 03, 2023 14:00 IST

Team Sportstar
Sai Sudharsan of South Zone, in action against Central Zone, during Deodhar Trophy match held at Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Tuesday.
Sai Sudharsan of South Zone, in action against Central Zone, during Deodhar Trophy match held at Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS/ The Hindu
Sai Sudharsan of South Zone, in action against Central Zone, during Deodhar Trophy match held at Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Deodhar Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone in Pondicherry.

  • August 03, 2023 13:46
    South Zone 27/0 in 4 overs

    Four!! Full on the stumps, Kunnumal picks it up over square leg for a boundary. Six!! Full and wide outside off this time, Kunnumal lofts it down the ground for a six!! Kunnumal being aggresive after a sedate third over.

  • August 03, 2023 13:38
    South Zone 11/0 in 2 overs

    Four!! Short and wide from Hussain first ball, Kunnumal cuts it through the off-side for the first boundary of the innings. Stifled appeal from the bowler after Agarwal is hit on the pad, was going down leg.

  • August 03, 2023 13:32
    South Zone 5/0 in 1 over

    Murasingh with the new ball. Kunnumal and Agarwal at the crease. Short on the body, Kummunal turns it to fine leg for a single. A steady first over from both the teams, five runs off it.

  • August 03, 2023 13:23
    Last time out for South Zone!
  • August 03, 2023 13:13
    Playing XIs

    East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Utkarsh Singh, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Saurabh Tiwary (C), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Shahbaz, M B Murasingh, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep

    South Zone: Rohan Kunnumal, Mayank Agarwal (C), Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (WK), K B Arun Karthick, Rohit Rayudu, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, V Vyshak, V Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa

  • August 03, 2023 13:10
    Weather Update!!

    A slight chance of rain towards the end of the game!

    deodhar weather.png

    Credit - Accuweather

  • August 03, 2023 13:07
    Toss update!

    South Zone has won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • August 03, 2023 12:55
    When and where to watch the Deodhar trophy final

    The final of the 2023 Deodhar Trophy between South Zone and East Zone is set to take place at the Siechem stadium in Pondicherry.

    The match will begin at 1:30pm IST.

    Live streaming of the match is available on the BCCI website. Follow Sportstar’s live blog for scores and match updates.

  • August 03, 2023 12:52
    It’s Finals day at Pondicherry!
  • August 03, 2023 12:49
    South Zone vs East Zone - Deodhar Trophy final preview

    South Zone, having won the Duleep Trophy last month, will look to do the double when it takes on East Zone in the final of the Deodhar Trophy at the Siechem Stadium on Thursday.

    The Mayank Agarwal-led South Zone side has been the standout team in the competition, having won all its five league matches. With all its bases covered, the team has looked formidable and clinical in how it has gone about its work.

    Skipper Agarwal has led with the bat, scoring three-half centuries, while his fellow opener Rohan Kunnumal has given the side quick starts with his aggressive approach in the PowerPlay. Sai Sudharsan joined the team for the last two matches and has hit the ground running with a half-century and an unbeaten ton to solidify a good top-order.

    What makes the team so dangerous is its relentless bowling attack with the Karnataka pace trio of V. Kaverappa, V. Kousik and V. Vyshak, who have given the side early breakthroughs. Kaverappa, in particular, has been impressive with the new ball using his pace and height to extract good bounce.

    Complementing the troika of pacers are the Tamil Nadu spinners R. Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar, who choke the runs during the middle phase of the match with their metronomic consistency.

    - Dipak Ragav

    Read the full preview: Unbeaten South meets in-form East in final

  • August 03, 2023 12:43
    Welcome to the Deodhar Trophy final!

    Stay tuned for Sportstar’s live updates from the Deodhar Trophy Final between South Zone and East Zone at Siechem stadium in Pondicherry.

