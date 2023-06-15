Duleep Trophy 2023: Mandeep Singh to lead North Zone

Published : Jun 15, 2023 21:31 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Mandeep Singh will lead North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023 edition. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh will captain the North Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy beginning on June 28.

The squad also includes Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh and Punjab pacers Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh.

Delhi batter Dhruv Shorey and pacer Harshit Rana also find a place in the squad as well as Services off-spinner Pulkit Narang, who was one of the net bowlers India used for their preparation for the World Test Championship final in London.

Abid Mushtaq, left-arm spinner from Jammu and Kashmir, is also in the 15-member side.

India U-19 captain Yash Dhull, who was part of the Rest of India squad earlier this season, was not picked.

Squad: Mandeep Singh (captain), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Ankit Kalsi, Prabhsimran Singh, Ankit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sindhu, Manan Vohra, Jayant Yadav, Baltej Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Sidharth Kaul and Abid Mushtaq.