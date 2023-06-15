Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy 2023: Mandeep Singh to lead North Zone

The 15-member squad also includes Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh and Punjab pacers Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 21:31 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Mandeep Singh will lead North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023 edition.
Mandeep Singh will lead North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023 edition. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Mandeep Singh will lead North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023 edition. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh will captain the North Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy beginning on June 28.

The squad also includes Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh and Punjab pacers Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh.

Delhi batter Dhruv Shorey and pacer Harshit Rana also find a place in the squad as well as Services off-spinner Pulkit Narang, who was one of the net bowlers India used for their preparation for the World Test Championship final in London.

ALSO READ
Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, dates, venues, where to watch

Abid Mushtaq, left-arm spinner from Jammu and Kashmir, is also in the 15-member side.

India U-19 captain Yash Dhull, who was part of the Rest of India squad earlier this season, was not picked.

Squad: Mandeep Singh (captain), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Ankit Kalsi, Prabhsimran Singh, Ankit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sindhu, Manan Vohra, Jayant Yadav, Baltej Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Sidharth Kaul and Abid Mushtaq.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Mandeep Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2023: Quartermilers Nirmala, Anjali return to competitive scene after long absence
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Mandeep Singh to lead North Zone
    PTI
  3. IND 0-0 LBN HIGHLGHTS, Intercontinental Cup updates: India, Lebanon play out goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  5. Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023: Mandeep Singh to lead North Zone
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in West Zone squad; Priyank Panchal named captain
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. TNPL 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, rules & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maharashtra Premier League Auction 2023: Naushad Shaikh most expensive player at Rs 6 lakh
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Klusener: India’s pacers make it one of the best teams in the world
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2023: Quartermilers Nirmala, Anjali return to competitive scene after long absence
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Mandeep Singh to lead North Zone
    PTI
  3. IND 0-0 LBN HIGHLGHTS, Intercontinental Cup updates: India, Lebanon play out goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Open begins with PGA, LIV stars paired together
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  5. Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment