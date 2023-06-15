Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, dates, venues, where to watch

Published : Jun 15, 2023 19:39 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the top scorer of the Duleep Trophy 2022, will be back in action for West Zone in the 2023 edition to be held in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The senior men’s 2023-24 domestic cricket season in India will begin with the Duleep Trophy. Several stars from the previous domestic season and the IPL will feature in the tournament.

The Duleep Trophy was reintroduced after a three-season gap last year with the West Zone emerging champion after beating South Zone in the final held in Coimbatore.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the leading run-scorer (497) in the previous edition while R Sai Kishore topped the bowling charts with 17 wickets. Jaydev Unadkat was adjudged as the Player of the Series.

Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2023 season:

When and where is Duleep Trophy 2023 being played?

The Duleep Trophy 2023 starts from June 28 with all matches slated to take place in Bengaluru. The final will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium from July 12-16.

What is the format of the Duleep Trophy 2023?

The Duleep Trophy will retain its zonal format where the tournament begins with a quarterfinal bracket. The finalists of the 2022-23 season - West Zone and South Zone - will directly receive a semifinal berth. Meanwhile, Central Zone, North Zone, the North East Zone and East Zone will clash in the quarterfinal matches.

All matches save the final will be four-day contests.

Here are the full squads and all the details of the tournament.

Duleep Trophy 2023 squads East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A. Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wk), K Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel. West Zone: Priyank Panchal (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla North Zone: Mandeep Singh (C), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh, Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sandhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh. North Zone Standby players: Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Ravi Chauhan, Anmol Mahotra, Nehal Wadhera, Diwesh Pathania, Divij Mehra, Kunal Mahajan. Central Zone: Shivam Mavi (c), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Upendra Yadav (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur. Northeast Zone: Rongsen Jonathan(captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte. South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, and Tilak Varma.

Full schedule of Duleep Trophy 2023 Quarterfinal 1: Central Zone vs East Zone, June 28 - July 1, Alur Cricket Ground Quarterfinal 2: North Zone vs North East Zone, June 28 - July 1, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Semifinal 1: West Zone vs Winner of QF 1, July 5-8, Alur Cricket Ground Semifinal 2: South Zone vs Winner of QF 2, July 5-8, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, July 12-16, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2023?

As of now, Duleep Trophy 2023 is not being telecasted or live streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportstar’s live blogs.