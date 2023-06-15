The senior men’s 2023-24 domestic cricket season in India will begin with the Duleep Trophy. Several stars from the previous domestic season and the IPL will feature in the tournament.
The Duleep Trophy was reintroduced after a three-season gap last year with the West Zone emerging champion after beating South Zone in the final held in Coimbatore.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the leading run-scorer (497) in the previous edition while R Sai Kishore topped the bowling charts with 17 wickets. Jaydev Unadkat was adjudged as the Player of the Series.
Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2023 season:
When and where is Duleep Trophy 2023 being played?
The Duleep Trophy 2023 starts from June 28 with all matches slated to take place in Bengaluru. The final will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium from July 12-16.
What is the format of the Duleep Trophy 2023?
The Duleep Trophy will retain its zonal format where the tournament begins with a quarterfinal bracket. The finalists of the 2022-23 season - West Zone and South Zone - will directly receive a semifinal berth. Meanwhile, Central Zone, North Zone, the North East Zone and East Zone will clash in the quarterfinal matches.
All matches save the final will be four-day contests.
Here are the full squads and all the details of the tournament.
Duleep Trophy 2023 squads
Full schedule of Duleep Trophy 2023
Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2023?
As of now, Duleep Trophy 2023 is not being telecasted or live streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportstar’s live blogs.
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, dates, venues, where to watch
- Argentina vs Australia Highlights: Messi, Pezzella goals ensure 2-0 win for Albiceleste
- Messi, Pezella find the net as Argentina notches a 2-0 win against Australia in friendly
- India vs Lebanon LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Match underway; Chhetri on bench
- Intercontinental Cup: Mongolia finishes bottom after loss against Vanuatu; Lebanon books spot in final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE