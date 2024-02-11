MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad back in Elite Group after drubbing Nagaland

The two finalists - the other one being Meghalaya, which scored an outright win against Mizoram in the other semifinal - are assured of a place in the Elite Group next year.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 16:50 IST , HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sedezhalie Rupero of Nagaland bowled by Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Sedezhalie Rupero of Nagaland bowled by Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V.V.SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Sedezhalie Rupero of Nagaland bowled by Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V.V.SUBRAHMANYAM

Hyderabad is back in the Elite Group of Ranji Trophy after drubbing Nagaland by an innings and 68 runs on the third day of the five-day Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday.

The two finalists - the other one being Meghalaya, which scored an outright win against Mizoram in the other semifinal - are assured of a place in the Elite Group next year by making it to the final of the Plate Group.

It was once again a splendid performance by left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy (13 for 144), which was the major factor in Hyderabad’s impressive performance on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Tanay meant business straight away in the morning session, sending back three batters Yugandhar Singh, captain Rongsen Jonathan and R.S. Jaganath Srinivas in a quick session to reduce Nagaland to 23 for four in the 12th over.

Tanay consistently spun the ball away from the batters with a teasing line and length to trouble the batters.

Just when there were doubts whether Nagaland’s innings would last till the lunch break, a fighting, fifth-wicket partnership of 127 runs between Sedezhalie Rupero (59, 154, 8x41x6) and Sumit Kumar (86, 115b, 10x4, 2x6) gave a glimmer of hope for their team to make the home team bat again and also put a serious test to Hyderabad bowling attack.

The two batted with the desired discipline and even essayed some huge hits, with Sumit being the more belligerent, hitting two massive sixes and a four, in one over off Tanay.

But, Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma, with his off-spin, broke the partnership when he had Sedezhalie bowled trying to cut one close to the stumps and later had the dangerous Sumit trapped lbw, a decision which had the batter terribly disappointed.

After these two big blows reduced Nagaland to 177 for seven in the 54th over, the rest was a formality, and Tanay was in a hurry to mop up the tail with no resistance and was ably supported by the close-in fielders with Tanmay Agarwal being just brilliant.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

