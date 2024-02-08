Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Dominant Hyderabad eyes Elite Group spot in Plate semifinal clash vs Nagaland

Having won all five league games in style to top the table with 35 points, Hyderabad, on current form, should have it easy when it faces the fourth-placed Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here from Friday.

In the league phase, Hyderabad drubbed Nagaland by an innings and 194 runs and the latter made it to the knock-out phase with two wins, two losses and a draw in the league phase.

Led by the in-form opener G. Rahul Singh (612 runs) who is on a high and keen to continue his good run along with the in-form opener Tanmay Agarwal (600) and Rohit Rayudu (273).

In bowling, left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan (34 wickets), who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the league after Mizoram’s Mohit Jangra (36), clearly capitalised on the early blows struck by left-arm pacer Chama Milind (21 wickets), who will be missing the match because of an injury, and Kartikeya Kak (13 wickets).

“The pitch looked good for batters, it’s slightly dry so might help spinners later on,” Hyderabad coach D.B. Ravi Teja said.

“Everyone is eager for this match, which is the most important match if we win we go to the elite next season. All the players are motivated. But, again it’s another game so we need to start fresh, follow our routines and process like any other match,” he said.

On the other hand, Nagaland, led by Jonathan Rongsen, should look to the likes of Sumit Kumar (508 runs), Sedezhalie Rupreo (331 runs), all-rounder R.S. Jaganath Srinivas (296 runs and seven wickets) who has been consistent in batting to come good.

In bowling, the spin trio of left-arm spinner Imliwati Lemtur, the lead wicket-taker with 29 wickets, off-spinner Tahmeed Rahman (12 wickets) and leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense (14 wickets) hold the key to Nagaland’s fortunes.

In pace bowling, Karan Tewatiya, Joshua Ozukum, Jaganath Srinivas and Rongsen have to strike the early blows for the spinners to take charge.