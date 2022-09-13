Former First-Class cricketer Jaswant Bakrania passes away

Former wicketkeeper-batter Jaswant Bakrania passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was 74.

Born in Zinza, East Africa, Bakrania moved to Rajkot and went on to play 56 First-Class matches for Saurashtra and Gujarat between 1970 and 1983.

In his long career, Bakrania amassed 3137 runs with five centuries. A prominent wicketkeeper, he took 51 catches and was involved in 12 stumpings in his career.

He worked for IFFCO and played a key role in cricket development. Later, he moved to Bengaluru and continued to be associated with the sport.

“Everyone in Saurashtra Cricket Association conveys heartfelt condolences to his brother Ashwin Bakrania and everyone in his family on the sad demise of Jaswantbhai and pray almighty to grant eternal peace to his noble soul,” the Saurashtra Cricket Association said in a statement.