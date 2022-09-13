Domestic

Former First-Class cricketer Jaswant Bakrania passes away

Born in Zinza, East Africa, Bakrania moved to Rajkot and went on to play 56 First-Class matches for Saurashtra and Gujarat between 1970 and 1983.  

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 13 September, 2022 11:28 IST
MUMBAI 13 September, 2022 11:28 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bakrania amassed 3137 runs with five centuries. A prominent wicketkeeper, he took 51 catches and was involved in 12 stumpings in his career. 

FILE PHOTO: Bakrania amassed 3137 runs with five centuries. A prominent wicketkeeper, he took 51 catches and was involved in 12 stumpings in his career.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Born in Zinza, East Africa, Bakrania moved to Rajkot and went on to play 56 First-Class matches for Saurashtra and Gujarat between 1970 and 1983.  

Former wicketkeeper-batter Jaswant Bakrania passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was 74.

Born in Zinza, East Africa, Bakrania moved to Rajkot and went on to play 56 First-Class matches for Saurashtra and Gujarat between 1970 and 1983.  

In his long career, Bakrania amassed 3137 runs with five centuries. A prominent wicketkeeper, he took 51 catches and was involved in 12 stumpings in his career. 

He worked for IFFCO and played a key role in cricket development. Later, he moved to Bengaluru and continued to be associated with the sport.

“Everyone in Saurashtra Cricket Association conveys heartfelt condolences to his brother Ashwin Bakrania and everyone in his family on the sad demise of Jaswantbhai and pray almighty to grant eternal peace to his noble soul,” the Saurashtra Cricket Association said in a statement.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us