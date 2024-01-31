Mayank Agarwal set to be discharged from hospital after health scare

Test cricketer and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal is expected to reach Bengaluru this evening after receiving the go ahead to be discharged from the hospital in Agartala.

“I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!,” Mayank said on X (formerly Twitter) along with a couple of images of him in hospital bed at around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mayank, who had a serious health scare when he consumed a toxic liquid that resembled water on board an Indigo flight bound for Delhi on Tuesday, is in good health condition, sources confirmed.

The swelling around his lips is understood to have come down and he had no difficulty in drinking some water and tender coconut mix.

The 32-year-old batter is said to have complained of a burning sensation in his throat and mouth during the flight to Gujarat for Karnataka’s next encounter against the Railways.

According to team sources, Mayank allegedly consumed spirit (disinfectant and cleaning agent) in the Indigo flight after mistaking it for bottle of drinking water.

He is said to have spat out most of it after experiencing an immediate burning sensation, and was quickly deplaned and rushed to a local hospital, where he continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Tripura police will continue its investigation into the matter after a First Information Report was registered Tuesday evening.