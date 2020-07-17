MCA shortlists Dighe, Kulkarni, Rajput for CIC

Former India internationals Lalchand Rajput, Sameer Dighe and Raju Kulkarni have been shortlisted for the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

The apex council of the MCA met on Friday and it was decided that the three former cricketers will be officially communicated about the matter. The appointments will be formal on their consent.

As per the constitution, the CIC is responsible for cricket-related appointments including the coach and selectors.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the MCA will wait for the guidelines from the Maharashtra government on the resumption of cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will wait for the government guidelines and also wait for BCCI SOP before taking a call on resumption,” an MCA insider said.

The association is also set to continue with the services of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) C.S. Naik, appointing him the executive secretary. His contract is supposed to end in October this year.