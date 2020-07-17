Cricket Domestic Domestic MCA shortlists Dighe, Kulkarni, Rajput for CIC In the apex council meeting, it was also decided that the MCA will wait for the guidelines from the Maharashtra government on the resumption of cricket. Team Sportstar Mumbai 17 July, 2020 19:44 IST Sameer Dighe (right) with Ajinkya Rahane at a training session. - FILE PHOTO/VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar Mumbai 17 July, 2020 19:44 IST Former India internationals Lalchand Rajput, Sameer Dighe and Raju Kulkarni have been shortlisted for the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).The apex council of the MCA met on Friday and it was decided that the three former cricketers will be officially communicated about the matter. The appointments will be formal on their consent.READ| Star Talk Webinar: The IPL success story and the road ahead for Indian cricket As per the constitution, the CIC is responsible for cricket-related appointments including the coach and selectors.In the meeting, it was also decided that the MCA will wait for the guidelines from the Maharashtra government on the resumption of cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will wait for the government guidelines and also wait for BCCI SOP before taking a call on resumption,” an MCA insider said.The association is also set to continue with the services of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) C.S. Naik, appointing him the executive secretary. His contract is supposed to end in October this year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos