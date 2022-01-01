Cricket Domestic Domestic MCA postpones local tournaments due to rising COVID-19 cases The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday decided to postpone its local tournaments due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. PTI MUMBAI 01 January, 2022 22:35 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Mumbai, Kanga & Tournament Committee decided to postpone all MCA Tournaments including U-25 Shalini Bhalekar and Madhav Mantri E,F & G Div matches. - Getty Images PTI MUMBAI 01 January, 2022 22:35 IST The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday decided to postpone its local tournaments due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state."Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Kanga & Tournament Committee decided to postpone all MCA Tournaments including U-25 Shalini Bhalekar and Madhav Mantri E,F & G Div matches till further notice," MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated in a note, which was uploaded on the association's website.According to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) bulletin, Mumbai reported 6,347 cases on Saturday. Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :