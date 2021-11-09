SMAT 2021-22: Unbeaten Rajasthan storms into the knockouts

Rajasthan stormed into the knockout stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, defeating Haryana by 30 runs in its last Elite Group C fixture on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, in-form Deepak Hooda’s blistering 75 (47b; 5x4, 4x6) and Mahipal Lomror’s 46 (38b; 5x4, 1x6) guided Rajasthan to a competitive total of 155-6.

Rajasthan was reeling at 4-2 after losing openers Yash Kothari (0) and Ashok Menaria (0). But with Lomror and Hooda putting up an 87-run stand, Rajasthan fought back in style.

While Lomror crafted his innings with five boundaries and a six, Hooda toyed with Haryana bowlers, hammering five fours and four sixes. After Lomror was trapped leg before by Harshal Patel, Hooda took the onus on himself and ensured that his bowlers had a decent total to defend.

In reply, Haryana was dismissed for 125, with Mohit Jain claiming four wickets for 14 runs.

Chasing 156, Haryana lost skipper Harshal Patel (14) cheaply. Even though Chaitanya Bishnoi (41; 45b, 4x4) tried to steady the ship, he did not get enough support. For Rajasthan, pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti scalped 3-25. With this win, Rajasthan topped the group with 20 points after remaining unbeaten in the league stage.

Himachal Pradesh also proceeded to the knockouts after beating Andhra by 30 runs. Raghav Dhawan’s 57 and Prashant Chopra’s 35 guided Himachal to 148-7, and in its chase, Andhra was all out for 118, with Pankaj Jaiswal claiming a five-for (5-18).