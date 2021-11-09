Cricket Domestic Domestic SMAT 2021-22: Unbeaten Rajasthan storms into the knockouts Rajasthan beat Haryana by 30 runs in its last Elite Group C fixture on Tuesday; Hooda (75), Lomror (46) shine. Team Sportstar 09 November, 2021 20:26 IST Deepak Hooda scored 75 as Rajasthan beat Haryana to storm into the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. - FILE PHOTO/ SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR Team Sportstar 09 November, 2021 20:26 IST Rajasthan stormed into the knockout stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, defeating Haryana by 30 runs in its last Elite Group C fixture on Tuesday. Put in to bat, in-form Deepak Hooda’s blistering 75 (47b; 5x4, 4x6) and Mahipal Lomror’s 46 (38b; 5x4, 1x6) guided Rajasthan to a competitive total of 155-6. Rajasthan was reeling at 4-2 after losing openers Yash Kothari (0) and Ashok Menaria (0). But with Lomror and Hooda putting up an 87-run stand, Rajasthan fought back in style. READ| Umran, Shaw named in India A tour of South Africa While Lomror crafted his innings with five boundaries and a six, Hooda toyed with Haryana bowlers, hammering five fours and four sixes. After Lomror was trapped leg before by Harshal Patel, Hooda took the onus on himself and ensured that his bowlers had a decent total to defend. In reply, Haryana was dismissed for 125, with Mohit Jain claiming four wickets for 14 runs. READ| Ravi Shastri: Sooner or later, the bubble will burst Chasing 156, Haryana lost skipper Harshal Patel (14) cheaply. Even though Chaitanya Bishnoi (41; 45b, 4x4) tried to steady the ship, he did not get enough support. For Rajasthan, pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti scalped 3-25. With this win, Rajasthan topped the group with 20 points after remaining unbeaten in the league stage. Himachal Pradesh also proceeded to the knockouts after beating Andhra by 30 runs. Raghav Dhawan’s 57 and Prashant Chopra’s 35 guided Himachal to 148-7, and in its chase, Andhra was all out for 118, with Pankaj Jaiswal claiming a five-for (5-18). Brief scoresElite C (Vadodara): Himachal 148/7 in 20 overs (Prashant Chopra 35, Raghav Dhawan 57, C.V. Stephen 4/11) bt Andhra 118 in 20 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 43, Ricky Bhui 41, Rishi Dhawan 3/16, Pankaj Jaswal 5/18). Jammu & Kashmir 156/6 in 20 overs (Qamran Iqbal 37, Jatin Wadhwan 45) lost to Jharkhand 157/5 in 19.2 overs (Ishank Jaggi 30, Virat Singh 40). Rajasthan 155/6 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 36, Deepak Hooda 75) bt Haryana 125 in 19.1 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 41, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/25, Mohit Jain 4/14).Final standings: Rajasthan 5-5-0-20 (+1.242), Himachal 5-3-2-12 (-0.260), Jharkhand 5-2-3-8 (-0.137), Andhra 5-2-3-8 (-0.156), Haryana 5-2-3-8 (-0.315), J & K 5-1-4-4 (-0.360). Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :