Ranji Trophy 2019-20 LIVE: Round 1, Day 4

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Day 4 of Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 1.

LIVE UPDATES

RESULTS SO FAR 1. In Dimapur: Meghalaya 285 and 142 beat Nagaland 136 and 181 (Sanjay Yadav 4 for 60) by 110 runs. 2. In Kolkata: Mizoram 65 and 290 lost to Manipur 289 and 69 for 4 by six wickets. 3. In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 503 for 2 dec. beat Arunachal Pradesh 147 and 183 (Gurinder Singh 6 for 50) by an innings and 73 runs. 4. In Patna: Bihar 173 and 196 lost to Puducherry 300 and 70 for 0 by 10 wickets. 5. In Dehradun: Jammu & Kashmir 182 and 304 beat Uttarakhand 84 and 149 (Dikshanshu Negi 55 n.o., Ram Dayal 5 for 58) by 253 runs. 6. In Raipur: Odisha 215 beat Chhattisgarh 134 and 78 (Rajesh Mohanty 4 for 19, Suryakant Pradhan 4 for 34) by an innings and three runs. 7. In Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh 120 and 182 lost to Saurashtra 141 and 165 for 5 (Vaibhav Arora 3 for 57) by five wickets.

SCORES AT STUMPS ON DAY 3 1. In Guwahati: Assam 162 and 74 for 5 needs 167 more runs to beat Services 124 and 279. 2. In Agartala: Jharkhand 136 and 91 for 2 trails Tripura 289 by 62 runs. 3. In Rohtak: Maharashtra 247 and 61 for 5 trails Haryana 401 by 93 runs. 4. In Meerut: Uttar Pradesh 175 and 23 for 0 needs 326 more runs to beat Railways 253 and 270. 5. In Porvorim: Sikkim 136 and 331 for 8 (Iqbal Abdulla 99 n.o., Yashpal 84) leads Goa 436 for 6 by 31 runs. 6. In Thiruvananthapuram: Delhi 142 and 142 for 1 (Anuj Rawat 87, Kunal Chandela 51 n.o.) trails Kerala 525 for 9 by 241 runs. 7. In Vijayawada: Andhra 211 and 100 for 2 trails Vidarbha 441 by 130 runs. 8. In Dindigul: Karnataka 336 and 89 for 5 leads Tamil Nadu 307 by 118 runs. 9. In Vadodara: Baroda 307 and 74 for 3 needs 460 more runs to beat Mumbai 431 and 409 for 4 (Prithvi Shaw 202, Surya 102 n.o.). 10. In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 233 and 239 for 6 (Tanmay Agarwal 96) leads Gujarat 313 by 159 runs. 11. In Jaipur: Rajasthan 257 and 157 for 8 (Sanvir Singh 3 for 28) leads Punjab 358 by 56 runs.





TODAY'S MATCHES

Matches Venues Group Assam v Services ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati Elite C Manipur v Mizoram Videocon Ground, Kolkata Plate Nagaland v Meghalaya Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima Plate Tripura v Jharkhand MBB Stadium, Agartala Elite C Bihar v Pondicherry Moin ul haq stadium, Patna Plate Chhattisgarh v Odisha Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur Elite C Hyderabad v Gujarat (PREVIEW) Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Elite A and B Kerala v Delhi (PREVIEW) St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum Elite A and B Rajasthan v Punjab Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Elite A and B Andhra v Vidarbha (PREVIEW) Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu Elite A and B Himachal v Saurashtra Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Elite A and B Tamil Nadu v Karnataka (PREVIEW) NPR College Ground, Dindigul Elite A and B Uttar Pradesh v Railways Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut Elite A and B Baroda v Mumbai Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara Elite A and B Haryana v Maharashtra Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli Elite C Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun Elite C Chandigarh v Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh Plate Goa v Sikkim Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim Plate

SEASON PREVIEW

Relevance and context. These are the oft-used terms when it comes to discussing the fate of Test cricket in an era of instant results. When it comes to the 86th Ranji Trophy, which starts on Monday with 19 matches scheduled to get underway in the opening league round, one can’t help but wonder whether the biggest edition — at least in terms of the number of participating teams — will also struggle to find relevance and context over the next three months.

With the overbearing emergence of India A tours, the Ranji Trophy is no longer the most important tournament for a domestic cricketer to knock on the doors of the national selectors and get a call-up in the Test squad. Also, India’s international fixtures are so dominated by white-ball cricket in 2020 that the Ranji Trophy performances are hardly going to matter in the larger scheme of things.

Read | Ranji Trophy in numbers: the stats you need to know

India is not scheduled to play a Test match at home until February, 2021. Besides, after the two Tests in New Zealand in February-March, Virat Kohli’s men could well wear whites only in November, in Australia. As a result, the Ranji Trophy this time around is most likely going to be about cricketers ‘playing for pride’ and to stake a claim for soon-to-be-introduced domestic contracts.

No wonder then that during the week-long gap between the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Ranji Trophy, most Ranji teams saw Indian Premier League (IPL) aspirants prefer to skip training at the cost of pre-auction trials organised by virtually all the IPL franchisees.

Hat-trick or treble?

Despite the oddities, the cricket connoisseurs will be hoping either for a rare hat-trick or the first treble in the history of domestic cricket to be achieved in March, 2020. No team except Bombay — which won 15 successive triumphs from 1958-59 to 1972-73 — has won three titles in a row. Vidarbha — with captain Faiz Fazal and coach Chandrakant Pandit at the helm — is hoping to join the domestic powerhouse to achieve the rare feat. With the core of the team having virtually remained the same for the third season in succession, Vidarbha can well continue to stamp its supremacy on the coveted trophy yet again.

Read | Ranji Trophy 2019-20 FAQs

The biggest challenge Vidarbha will face will be by Karnataka. The southern giant has already maintained a clean record, having swept the white-ball season with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumphs. It will be hoping to become the first team to complete the treble of inter-State titles in a season by winning Ranji.

Only if one of these two teams emerges champion will the Ranji Trophy’s 86th edition not lack in relevance or context.