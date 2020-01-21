Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Live Cricket Score, Round 6, Day 4: Delhi needs 337 runs to win against Vidarbha

Catch the live score, commentary, highlights, analysis, and more from Day 4 of the Round 6 Ranji Trophy 2019-20 matches.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 21 January, 2020 17:34 IST
Delhi bowler Simarjeet Singh in action against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy fixture on Monday.

Delhi bowler Simarjeet Singh in action against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy fixture on Monday.   -  SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day four of round six of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

This is Santadeep Dey, and I will be bringing you updates from separate venues across the country.

 

Matches to be played today:
 

MatchesStatusVenue
Assam vs Maharashtra Assam needs 285 runs to winACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati
Nagaland vs BiharNagaland trails by 267 runsNagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
Jharkhand vs UttarakhandJharkhand needs 127 runs to winJSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Goa vs ChandigarhGoa trails by 242 runsGoa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim
Delhi vs VidarbhaDelhi needs 337 runs to winArun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Gujarat vs PunjabPunjab needs 133 runs to winSardar Patel Stadium, Valsad
Himachal vs BarodaBaroda trails by 346 runsHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Madhya Pradesh vs SaurashtraSaurashtra leads by 229 runsHolkar Stadium, Indore
Mumbai vs Uttar PradeshMumbai trails by 272 runsWankhede Stadium, Mumbai

 

