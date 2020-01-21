Domestic Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Live Cricket Score, Round 6, Day 4: Delhi needs 337 runs to win against Vidarbha Catch the live score, commentary, highlights, analysis, and more from Day 4 of the Round 6 Ranji Trophy 2019-20 matches. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 January, 2020 17:34 IST Delhi bowler Simarjeet Singh in action against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy fixture on Monday. - SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 January, 2020 17:34 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day four of round six of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.This is Santadeep Dey, and I will be bringing you updates from separate venues across the country. Matches to be played today: MatchesStatusVenueAssam vs Maharashtra Assam needs 285 runs to winACA Stadium, Barsapara, GuwahatiNagaland vs BiharNagaland trails by 267 runsNagaland Cricket Stadium, SovimaJharkhand vs UttarakhandJharkhand needs 127 runs to winJSCA International Stadium Complex, RanchiGoa vs ChandigarhGoa trails by 242 runsGoa Cricket Association Academy, PorvorimDelhi vs VidarbhaDelhi needs 337 runs to winArun Jaitley Stadium, New DelhiGujarat vs PunjabPunjab needs 133 runs to winSardar Patel Stadium, ValsadHimachal vs BarodaBaroda trails by 346 runsHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, DharamsalaMadhya Pradesh vs SaurashtraSaurashtra leads by 229 runsHolkar Stadium, IndoreMumbai vs Uttar PradeshMumbai trails by 272 runsWankhede Stadium, Mumbai