Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy 2022: Jharkhand completes quarterfinal lineup Jharkhand joins the remaining seven elite group toppers in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals which will be played after the IPL 2022 season in June. Team Sportstar 16 March, 2022 14:45 IST Jharkhand became the last team to enter the Ranji Trophy 2021/22 quarterfinals. - PTI Team Sportstar 16 March, 2022 14:45 IST The Ranji Trophy quarterfinal spots were sealed on Wednesday after Jharkhand beat Nagaland in the pre-quarterfinals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Jharkhand earned its spot after gaining a 591-run first-innings lead against the plate-group topper with the game ending in a draw over the course of five days. Jharkhand will now join the remaining seven elite group toppers - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh - who qualified directly to the quarterfinals by virtue of a higher position in the group stage points table .The quarterfinals and the remaining knockout games of the red-ball season will resume after the Indian Premier League 2022 season in June.