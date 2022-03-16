Ranji Trophy 2022: Jharkhand completes quarterfinal lineup

The Ranji Trophy quarterfinal spots were sealed on Wednesday after Jharkhand beat Nagaland in the pre-quarterfinals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Jharkhand earned its spot after gaining a 591-run first-innings lead against the plate-group topper with the game ending in a draw over the course of five days.

Jharkhand will now join the remaining seven elite group toppers - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh - who qualified directly to the quarterfinals by virtue of a higher position in the group stage points table .

The quarterfinals and the remaining knockout games of the red-ball season will resume after the Indian Premier League 2022 season in June.