What will happen if rain stops play during the Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts in Bengaluru?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru as heavy rainfall has been predicted in the region for four days (June 3-6).

With the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals scheduled to be held from Monday, there is a high probability of rain playing spoilsport.

Date June 6 June 7 June 8 June 9 June 10 Probability of rain (day) 67% 40% 70% <25% 40% Probability of rain (night) 77% 66% 68% 25% 25%

What happens if rain stops play/match is abandoned?

According to Point 16.9.6 of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) rulebook on 'Playing Conditions for Ranji Trophy Matches', if a result cannot be arrived at during the knockout stages - which includes the quarterfinals, semifinals and final - due to inclement weather, the winning team will be decided on the basis of 'Run Quotient' (calculated up to a side's previous game including the league phase).

How to calculate Run Quotient?

The Run Quotient of a team can be calculated in three simple steps.

First, the total runs scored by a team in the tournament has to be divided by the total wickets lost by it.

Next, one has to find out the result of a division of the total runs scored against the team by the number of wickets taken by it.

The Run Quotient is finally calculated by dividing the result of the first step by the answer of the second step.

What happens if the Run Quotient of the two teams are equal?

In the highly unlikely scenario of the Run Quotient being identical for both the sides, the winner will be determined by the toss of a coin, in presence of the Match Referee. If there is no Match Referee, the umpires will have to take up the role.