Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Two time champion Hyderabad beats Mizoram by an innings, grabs the plate group semifinals spot

Two-time champions Hyderabad entered the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group in style recording its fifth consecutive match with a bonus point when it defeated Mizoram by an innings and 73 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 458 for eight, Hyderabad declared the innings after adding seven runs and losing one more wicket.

In the second essay, Mizoram put up another disappointing batting display to be bowled out for in the face of an accurate bowling attack with left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan picking a five-wicket haul and off-spinner Rohit Rayudu taking two wickets.

This after pacer Kartikeya Kak struck the first blow in the sixth over of the innings when he trapped opener Hruaia lbw.

In the second essay too, the Mizoram batters were never allowed the liberty to stay put at the crease thanks to Thyagarajan bowling yet another splendid effort, backed by some fine fielding, especially wicketkeeper Pragnay Reddy being equal to the task.

Mizoram never really had any big partnership to even remotely threaten to take the issue into the fourth day as wickets fell at regular intervals.

The two return catches snapped up by Thyagarajan to send back Vikash Kumar and captain H.M. Ralte were truly symbolic of the way the bowlers gave little freedom to the batters.

Rohit again used his experience and skills to sustain the pressure, striking twice - forcing Hruaizela to snick to wicketkeeper and clean bowling Mohit Jangra (37, 30b, 3x4, 3x6), including two beautifully timed sixes over square-leg off Thyagarajan.

But, for the flamboyance of Jangra and captain Ralte (40, 49b, 6x4) there was nothing much to cheer about as the Hyderabad bowlers rose to the task.

That Hyderabad wrapped up the Mizoram innings in 17.1 overs after the lunch break was a tribute to the bowlers’ consistency once again.

With this win, Hyderabad finished the league engagements with 35 points winning all the five games.