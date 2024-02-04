MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Two time champion Hyderabad beats Mizoram by an innings, grabs the plate group semifinals spot

With this commanding win, Hyderabad finishes the league engagements with 35 points winning all the five games and has made headway into the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinals.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 17:04 IST , HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Mizoram’s G. Lalbiakvela caught by Nitesh Reddy of Hyderabad left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan to signal the end of the match in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday
Mizoram’s G. Lalbiakvela caught by Nitesh Reddy of Hyderabad left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan to signal the end of the match in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mizoram’s G. Lalbiakvela caught by Nitesh Reddy of Hyderabad left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan to signal the end of the match in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM/ The Hindu

Two-time champions Hyderabad entered the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group in style recording its fifth consecutive match with a bonus point when it defeated Mizoram by an innings and 73 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 458 for eight, Hyderabad declared the innings after adding seven runs and losing one more wicket.

In the second essay, Mizoram put up another disappointing batting display to be bowled out for in the face of an accurate bowling attack with left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan picking a five-wicket haul and off-spinner Rohit Rayudu taking two wickets.

This after pacer Kartikeya Kak struck the first blow in the sixth over of the innings when he trapped opener Hruaia lbw.

In the second essay too, the Mizoram batters were never allowed the liberty to stay put at the crease thanks to Thyagarajan bowling yet another splendid effort, backed by some fine fielding, especially wicketkeeper Pragnay Reddy being equal to the task.

Mizoram never really had any big partnership to even remotely threaten to take the issue into the fourth day as wickets fell at regular intervals.

The two return catches snapped up by Thyagarajan to send back Vikash Kumar and captain H.M. Ralte were truly symbolic of the way the bowlers gave little freedom to the batters.

Rohit again used his experience and skills to sustain the pressure, striking twice - forcing Hruaizela to snick to wicketkeeper and clean bowling Mohit Jangra (37, 30b, 3x4, 3x6), including two beautifully timed sixes over square-leg off Thyagarajan.

But, for the flamboyance of Jangra and captain Ralte (40, 49b, 6x4) there was nothing much to cheer about as the Hyderabad bowlers rose to the task.

That Hyderabad wrapped up the Mizoram innings in 17.1 overs after the lunch break was a tribute to the bowlers’ consistency once again.

With this win, Hyderabad finished the league engagements with 35 points winning all the five games.

The scores: Mizoram - 1st innings: 199
Hyderabad - 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Anderson b Jangra 6, G. Rahul Singh b Cariappa 108, K. Rohit Rayudu b Jangra 60, K. Nitesh Reddy st Anderson b Jangra 115, Chandan Sahani b Lalbiakvela 1, Pragnay Reddy lbw b Cariappa 91, T. Ravi Teja c Thankhuma b Bobby 1, Tanay Thyagarajan c Hruaizela b Cariappa 19, Kartikeya Kak b Lalbiakvela 42, E. Sanketh not out 3, Chama Milind did not bat.
Extras: (b-8, lb-4, w-2, nb-5) 19
Total: (for nine wickets decl in 118.2 overs) 465
Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-161, 3-207, 4-208, 5-350, 6-351, 7-379, 8-452, 9-465
Mizoram bowling: Jangra 23-2-86-3, Ralte 13-0-82-0, Cariappa 40-7-107-3, Lalbiakvela 21.2-2-87-2, Bobby 19-2-84-1, Thankhuma 1-0-5-0, Hruaia 1-0-2-0.
Mizoram - 2nd innings: Hruaia lbw b Kartikeya 11, Jehu Anderson b Thyagarajan 19, Agni Chopra c (sub) Buddhi Rahul b Teja 7, Hruaizela c Pragnay b Rohit 26, Joseph Thankhuma c Tanmay b Sanketh 8, Vikash Kumar c & b Thyagarajan 4, Mohit Jangra b Rohit 37, H.M. Ralte c & b Thyagarajan 40, K.C. Cariappa b Thyagarajan 5, Bobby not out 26, G. Lalbiakvela c Nitesh b Thyagarajan.
Extras: (lb-5, w-2, nb-2) 9
Total: (all out in 43.1 overs) 193
Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-38, 3-38, 4-55, 5-80, 6-110, 7-121, 8-134, 9-183, 10-193.
Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Teja 7-2-29-1, Kartikeya 6-0-28-1, Thyagarajan 17.1-4-74-5, Sanketh 4-0-23-1, Rohit 9-1-43-2.
Result: Hyderabad won by an innings and 73 runs.

