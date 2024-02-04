What is the highest fourth innings total scored in India?

England faces an uphill task in chasing a record target of 399 against India in the second Test match at the VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live

No team has scored more than 387 runs in the fourth innings in Indian conditions ever in Tests. India chased down 387 runs against England in Chennai in 2008.

India is the only team to cross 300-plus total five times in the fourth innings. Highest score in fourth innings by a non-India team is 299 by Sri Lanka.

Highest fourth innings score in India

1) 387/4 - India vs England, Chennai, 2008

2) 364/6 - India vs Pakistan, Delhi, 1979

3) 355/8 - India vs West Indies, Mumbai, 1949

4) 347/10 - India vs Australia, Chennai, 1986

5) 325/3 - India vs West Indies, Kolkata, 1948

6) 299/5 - Sri Lanka vs India, Delhi, 2017