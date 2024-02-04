MagazineBuy Print

What is the highest fourth innings total scored in India?

No team has scored more than 387 runs in the fourth innings in Indian conditions ever in Tests. India chased down 387 runs against England in Chennai in 2008.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 16:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar in action during India vs England Chennai Test in 2008.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar in action during India vs England Chennai Test in 2008. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India's Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar in action during India vs England Chennai Test in 2008. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

England faces an uphill task in chasing a record target of 399 against India in the second Test match at the VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live

No team has scored more than 387 runs in the fourth innings in Indian conditions ever in Tests. India chased down 387 runs against England in Chennai in 2008.

Also read | What is the highest successful Test run chase against India at home?

India is the only team to cross 300-plus total five times in the fourth innings. Highest score in fourth innings by a non-India team is 299 by Sri Lanka.

Highest fourth innings score in India

1) 387/4 - India vs England, Chennai, 2008

2) 364/6 - India vs Pakistan, Delhi, 1979

3) 355/8 - India vs West Indies, Mumbai, 1949

4) 347/10 - India vs Australia, Chennai, 1986

5) 325/3 - India vs West Indies, Kolkata, 1948

6) 299/5 - Sri Lanka vs India, Delhi, 2017

India /

England

