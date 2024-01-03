MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Andhra Pradesh coach Nirmal Kumar optimistic ahead of season opener against Bengal

Leveraging three home matches in Visakhapatnam, the coach aims to capitalise on familiar conditions and secure a coveted knock-out stage berth for Andhra.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 17:41 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Andhra head coach Nirmal Kumar (l) with captain G. Hanuma Vihari during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy season.
Andhra head coach Nirmal Kumar (l) with captain G. Hanuma Vihari during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Andhra head coach Nirmal Kumar (l) with captain G. Hanuma Vihari during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The mood in the Andhra Pradesh camp is upbeat ahead of the Ranji Trophy season opener against Bengal in Visakhapatnam from January 5, according to head coach Nirmal Kumar.

In an exclusive chat with Sportstar on Wednesday, Nirmal acknowledged the challenges ahead, including a competitive group featuring Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Kerala. Still, he emphasised the team’s determination to avoid last season’s quarterfinal exit at the hands of Madhya Pradesh.

“As always, we would like to take it match by match. Keep the focus on improving with each game as quickly as possible,” said the 51-year-old coach, who contributed to eight Andhra cricketers making it to the Indian under-19 teams.

Leveraging three home matches in Visakhapatnam, Andhra aims to capitalise on familiar conditions and secure a coveted knock-out stage berth. Coach Kumar, having steered Andhra to a Vinoo Mankad Trophy title and a Cooch Behar Trophy runner-up finish, expressed confidence in their bowling unit.

“The focus in the preparatory camp has been on bowling as the batting is experienced and capable of raising the bar,” said Nirmal, currently working in the ACA Central Zone Academy in Mangalagiri.

“Importantly, we practised on different types of pitches in the camp which should help us adapt to different conditions in the away games,” the explained.

Striving for a pressure-free environment, Kumar believes in the squad’s potential to emerge victorious against any opponent. “We aren’t complacent, but confident,” he stated, highlighting the ideal blend of youth and experience under captain Hanuma Vihari’s leadership.

“The team has the perfect balance of youth and experience led by the experienced Hanuma Vihari. What impressed me very much is everyone is gelling and helping each other, very keen to perform in the coming season,” the head coach said.

“The team spirit is remarkable,” Kumar exclaimed. “Everyone is supporting and motivating each other, eager to put their best foot forward. My 25 years of experience as an ACA coach across various age groups will be invaluable in guiding this Andhra team.”

Having known most squad members since their junior days, Kumar possesses an intimate understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. This intimate knowledge, coupled with unwavering optimism, fuels Andhra’s hopes for a successful Ranji Trophy campaign.

