Which is the most successful team in Ranji Trophy?

The new season of the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier First Class tournament, is set to commence from January 5.

Mumbai has a chillingly-efficient success rate in the Ranji Trophy, winning 41 titles along with six runnerr-up finishes. Th fact that the next-best team, Karnataka, sits at eight titles speaks volumes about Mumbai’s dominance.

Delhi, with seven Ranji Trophy titles, is at third place while Madhya Pradesh and Baroda have five titles each.

Here are the most successful teams in the Ranji Trophy: