Which is the most successful team in Ranji Trophy?

Mumbai has a mind-boggling 41 titles to its name. Here are the next best success records in the competition’s history.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 13:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai captain Aditya Tare kisses the Ranji Trophy after the side’s triumph in 2016.
Mumbai captain Aditya Tare kisses the Ranji Trophy after the side’s triumph in 2016. | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE
infoIcon

Mumbai captain Aditya Tare kisses the Ranji Trophy after the side's triumph in 2016.

The new season of the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier First Class tournament, is set to commence from January 5.

Mumbai has a chillingly-efficient success rate in the Ranji Trophy, winning 41 titles along with six runnerr-up finishes. Th fact that the next-best team, Karnataka, sits at eight titles speaks volumes about Mumbai’s dominance.

Delhi, with seven Ranji Trophy titles, is at third place while Madhya Pradesh and Baroda have five titles each.

Here are the most successful teams in the Ranji Trophy:

Team Titles won
Mumbai 41
Karrnataka 8
Delhi 7
Madhya Pradesh 5
Baroda 5
Saurashtra 2
Vidarbha 2
Bengal 2
Tamil Nadu 2
Rajasthan 2
Maharashtra 2
Hyderabad 2
Railways 2

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

