Ranji Trophy final: Saha to join Bengal squad on Saturday

Wriddhiman Saha has endured a lot of hardship in recent times. He fought his injuries, made comebacks, got injured again and on return in 2020 for the tour of New Zealand, he had to warm the bench. But the coming week could be special for the stumper-batsman as he is set to represent Bengal in the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra starting on Monday.



And ahead of the big final, Saha’s wife, Romi, gave birth to a baby boy. The couple already have a daughter. The Bengal squad left for Rajkot on Friday, but Saha had to stay back. He will be joining his team-mates on Saturday. Last year, Saha returned to international cricket after a 21-month gap.

Our little bundle of joy has arrived!

Me, Romi and big sister Anvi

are ecstatic to welcome our little baby boy into this world. #2020baby pic.twitter.com/GFbKbNCGdN — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 6, 2020

He featured in five Tests — three against South Africa and two against Bangladesh, including the pink ball match where he fractured his right ring finger. With Saha back in the scheme of things, regular ‘keeper Sreevats Goswami is likely to play the final as a batsman.

Saha, who will be playing his first match of the season, last appeared on the cricket field during the tour match in New Zealand. He had scored 0 and 30 not out.