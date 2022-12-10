Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Manoj Tiwary named Bengal captain in Abhimanyu Easwaran’s absence

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran has been asked to join the Indian Test squad for the forthcoming away Test series against Bangladesh, starting from December 14.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 10 December, 2022 22:38 IST
KOLKATA 10 December, 2022 22:38 IST
FILE PHOTO: Veteran Manoj Tiwary will lead Bengal in the first two matches of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

FILE PHOTO: Veteran Manoj Tiwary will lead Bengal in the first two matches of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran has been asked to join the Indian Test squad for the forthcoming away Test series against Bangladesh, starting from December 14.

Manoj Tiwary will lead the Bengal team in the first two Ranji Trophy matches as skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran has been asked to join the Indian Test squad for the forthcoming away Test series against Bangladesh, starting from December 14.

It is learnt that Abhimanyu, who led India A against Bangladesh A recently in two First-Class matches in Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet, has been asked to join the Indian side following Rohit Sharma’s left thumb injury. 

Following the development, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday picked Tiwary as the stand-in captain and named Koushik Ghosh as Abhimanyu’s replacement.

The CAB also selected Ravi Kant Singh in place of pacer Mukesh Kumar, who is said to be out of action due to an injury.

BENGAL SQUAD FOR FIRST TWO MATCHES
Manoj Tiwary (c), Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel (wk), Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Ravi Kant Singh, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta and Ankit Mishra, Koushik Ghosh.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 France vs England World Cup quarterfinal deep dive
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us