Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ishant four-for leaves Hyderabad reeling

Hyderabad was staring at its third defeat in as many outings in this season’s Ranji Trophy after Delhi’s pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Simarjeet Singh made the most of the friendly conditions at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Wednesday.

At stumps on the second day, Hyderabad was 20 for two in its second innings after folding for 69 in the first essay. This was after taking the last four Delhi wickets for 15 runs to keep the host at 284.

As it happened| Ranji Trophy, Round 3: MP dominates TN, Mumbai on the back foot

As things stand, Hyderabad trails Delhi by 195 runs with eight wickets in hand. Two more days remain. On a day when 16 wickets fell in 45 overs, Hyderabad batsmen came a cropper.

Struggling to cope with the cold conditions, Hyderabad lacked application as it scored 89 runs for 12 wickets. By default, the poor batting display of the visiting team also enhanced the importance of Delhi skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s 140.

READ| I haven’t forgotten how to bat, says Shikhar Dhawan

Though Delhi opted to go in with just three specialist fast bowlers - Ishant, Simarjeet and Pawan Suyal - it still proved a good bargain with the Hyderabad line-up looking in a hurry to return home.

Briefly, Suyal made things a bit challenging for Delhi when by limping off without completing his ninth over. He did not return to the field for the rest of the day. After Suyal had taken two of the first three wickets, Simarjeet, who bowled the best on this day, and Ishant took four wickets each.

In the second innings, Kunwar Bidhuri caused the damage and left Hyderabad in a lurch.