Saurabh Tiwary: In the last five to six years, this is one of my best knocks

Jharkhand skipper Saurabh Tiwary termed his match-winning knock of 93 as one of the best of his career as he helped his side qualify for the knockouts after beating Tamil Nadu by two wickets.

Speaking after the match, Tiwary said, “In the last five to six years, this is one of my best knocks. I have never scored on turning pitches and this is the first time I have done well on such a pitch.”

Explaining his uncharacteristically sedate innings, Tiwary, who has played three ODIs for India, said, “We are a young team so the seniors have to take the responsibility. You can’t blame the youngsters.”

On his side’s comeback with two outright wins after losing the first match, Tiwary said, “We know we are a good team in domestic cricket so when we beat Delhi, we got confidence that we could beat TN.”

“If you beat TN on turning tracks, then you must play really good cricket. They have one of the best spin attacks in the country,” added the 32-year-old.

“In the second innings, (Shahbaz) Nadeem and (Rahul) Shukla bowled well and bowled them out for 152. It was not a big total and we just needed one or two good partnerships. (Kumar) Kushagra and I added 90 runs which was almost 50 per cent of the chase.”

Tiwary, who was with IPL side Mumbai Indians for the last few years, went unsold in the auction last month. “I was a bit disappointed but it is also a good chance for me to work on my fitness and skill so that I can make a comeback in the IPL."