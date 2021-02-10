Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while Prithvi Shaw will be his deputy.

The Salil Ankola-led selection committee on Wednesday announced a 22-member squad for the tournament, which begins on February 20.

Mumbai, which had a forgettable outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will be travelling to Jaipur for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will be the second domestic tournament of the year.

While the side has some seasoned campaigners - including Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan - it will be a big challenge for them to get off to a winning start. On Tuesday, the association named former India international Ramesh Powar as the coach after Amit Pagnis quit, following a disastrous outing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.