Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy LIVE Score semifinals: Saravana Kumar removes Hyderabad top order

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE Coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 semifinal matches in Delhi.

Hyderabad 30/4 after 6 overs: SIX! Finally, runs scored off Saravana Kumar's bowling and how! Left-handed Bavanaka Sandeep dances down the track and slaps it over the bowler's head. OUT! Fourth wicket for Saravana Kumar as Pragnay Reddy provides catching practice to Murugan Ashwin at backward point. Pragnay Reddy c Murugan Ashwin b Saravana Kumar 8 (16). FOUR! Ravi Teja plays a beautiful drive through the covers to end the powerplay.

Hyderabad 19/3 after 5 overs: Good comeback from Warrier. Just two from his third.

Hyderabad 17/3 after 4 overs: OUT! Another cut from Varma but this time straight into the hands of Hari Nishanth at point. OUT! This is an outrageous spell from Saravana Kumar who gets right-handed batter Himalay Agarwal to edge one to first slip where Shahrukh Khan makes no mistake. Saravana Kumar's figures at the moment are 2-2-0-3. Tilak Varma c Hari Nishanth b Saravana Kumar 8 (8), Himalay Agarwal c Shahrukh Khan b Saravana Kumar 0 (2)

Hyderabad 17/1 after 3 overs: SIX! A fierce cut over point from Tilak Varma carriers all the way to the fence. FOUR! Reddy hits the same shot in the same region for a four. Expensive second over from Warrier.

Hyderabad 4/1 after 2 overs: OUT! Hyderabad loses the in-form skipper Tanmay Agarwal who tries to play a big shot on the off-side but holes out to third-man Warrier. Wicket maiden for right-arm pacer P Saravana Kumar. Tanmay Agarwal c Warrier b Saravana Kumar 1 (4)

Hyderabad 4/0 after one over: Tidy first over from right-arm pacer Sandeep Warrier.

And the match is underway! Skipper Tanmay Agarwal and Sai Pragnay Reddy are in the middle for Hyderabad. Sandeep Warrier to open the attack for Tamil Nadu.

Here are the playing XIs-

Tamil Nadu - Playing XI

Hyderabad - Playing XI

TOSS: Tamil Nadu wins toss, opts to bowl first

Toss Update:



Tamil Nadu have elected to bowl against Hyderabad

Semifinals Preview

So far, defending champion Tamil Nadu and Karnataka appear as potential finalists of this edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A victory away from that much-anticipated title-clash, these contenders run into starless, but unbeaten rivals in the semifinals on Saturday.

TN takes on Hyderabad in the morning at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground before Karnataka plays Vidarbha.

With the onset of winter, teams have preferred to chase targets after letting the new-ball bowlers make the most of the nippy conditions and the moisture on the pitch in the matches that commence in the morning.

On winning the toss, the choice should be no different for TN or Hyderabad. TN clearly holds the edge not only due to its overall strength but also because it returns to the same venue within 48 hours of chasing down Kerala’s 181 with ease.

Vihari, Siraj out

Hyderabad, which began its campaign at full strength, is now without Hanuma Vihari and Siraj Mohammad. But the manner in which it outplayed two-time winner Gujarat on Thursday shows the team is no less fired up to do one better than its runner-up finish in the 2009-10 season.

Unlike TN whose batters have come good and appear increasingly consistent, Hyderabad has largely depended on skipper and opener Tanmay Agarwal, the top run-getter this season.

In addition, left-arm medium pacer C. V. Milind, with 18 wickets, is the highest wicket-taker this season. It will be interesting to see how the TN batters deal with Milind in these conditions.

Impressive run

One team that has faced least resistance on its way to the semifinals is Vidarbha. After topping the Plate group, Vidarbha stretched its impressive run by whipping Maharashtra by seven wickets and Rajasthan by nine wickets.

Though not much should be read into Vidarbha’s league performances, batters Atharva Taide and skipper Akshay Wadkar continue to look good. Among the bowlers, lanky spinner Akshay Karnewar (13 wickets) and pacer Yash Thakur (10 wickets) are the ones to watch out for.

But Vidarbha’s run could end against Karnataka, which has survived a few anxious moments in its campaign. Its escape to quarterfinal victory against Bengal should serve as a wake-up call and bring out an improved performance. Under Manish Pandey, this depleted team still has the potential to regain the title won twice in the last three seasons. With Karun Nair and Abhinav Manohar looking in great touch and leg-spinner K. C. Cariappa consistently pitching it right, the team can hope to justify the tag of being the favourite for a place in Monday’s final.

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad Squads

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar(c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, Jagannathan Kaushik, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Adithya Ganesh, R Silambarasan, R Vivek, Manimaran Siddharth Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal(c), Pragnay Reddy(w), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Rakshann Readdi, Mehdi Hassan, Kolla Sumanth, Rohit Rayudu, Ajay Dev Goud, Kartikeya Kak, Chandan Sahani, Adul Ela Ali Quraisi, Trishank Gupta, E Nagaraj Sanketh



Karnataka vs Vidarbha Squads

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR(w), Manish Pandey(c), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Ritesh Bhatkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (c), Siddhesh Wath (vc), Ganesh Bhosle, Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Siddhesh Neral, Yash Rathod, Parth Rekhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sooraj Rai, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur



Where to watch SMAT 2021-22 semifinals Live?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semifinal matches 2021-22 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.