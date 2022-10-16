Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: Hyderabad clinches thriller against Tripura; Easy wins for UP, Delhi, Punjab in Group B

Tanay Thyagarajan’s 11-ball unbeaten 24 scripted a last-ball five-wicket victory for Hyderabad (12 points) over Tripura (4) in the Group B league of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament in Jaipur on Sunday.

On a day of favourites, Uttar Pradesh (12) crushed Manipur (4) by 10 wickets, Delhi (12) hammered Pondicherry (0) by seven wickets and Punjab (12) thrashed Goa (8) by nine wickets.

Tanay’s late charge, that included a six and three fours, saw Hyderabad score 31 runs off the last 17 deliveries after Tilak Varma (67, 46b, 7x4, 2x6) and Mickeil Jaiswal (32, 21b, 1x4, 2x6) kept the team on course. For Tripura, opener Bikramkumar Das (73, 56b, 9x4, 1x6) top-scored.

Chasing Pondicherry’s 168 for eight, Delhi was well served by the 65-run third-wicket stand involving Yash Dhull (71 not out, 46b, 10x4) and skipper Nitish Rana (26, 26b, 4x4, 1x6). Just when Goa was eyeing its first victory, Ayush Badoni smashed an unbeaten 32 off 15 balls, dotted with a six and four boundaries.

For Pondicherry, Parameeswaran Sivaraman (43, 30b, 7x4) and Mohit Mittan (33, 33b, 2x4, 2x6) raised 73 runs for the third wicket and later, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (39 not out, 21b, 4x4, 3x6) and Bharat Bhushan Sharma (11, 4b, 1x4, 1x6) put on 47 runs for the seventh wicket off just 20 deliveries.

UP openers Karan Sharma (79 not out, 41b, 7x4, 5x6) and Aryan Juyal (55 not out, 36b, 7x7, 1x6) needed just 12.4 overs to overhaul Manipur’s 137 for four. Karnajit Yumnam (64, 45b, 6x4, 2x6) and Kangabam Singh (45 not out, 42b, 4x4, 1x6) were the main contributors for Manipur.

Similarly, Punjab raced past Goa’s 138 for seven in the 16th over after riding on an opening stand of 109 between Prabhsimran Singh (74, 43b, 3x4, 6x6) and Abhishek Sharma (54 not out, 44b, 3x4, 3x6). Medium-pacer Siddharth Kaul (four for 28) took the first three Goan wickets.