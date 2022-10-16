Domestic

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: Hyderabad clinches thriller against Tripura; Easy wins for UP, Delhi, Punjab in Group B

SMAT 2022 Group B: On a day of favourites, Uttar Pradesh crushed Manipur by 10 wickets, Delhi hammered Pondicherry by seven wickets and Punjab thrashed Goa by nine wickets.

Rakesh Rao
16 October, 2022 17:57 IST
16 October, 2022 17:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tilak Varma scored a 46-ball 67 in Hyderabad’s five-wicket win over Tripura.

FILE PHOTO: Tilak Varma scored a 46-ball 67 in Hyderabad’s five-wicket win over Tripura. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

SMAT 2022 Group B: On a day of favourites, Uttar Pradesh crushed Manipur by 10 wickets, Delhi hammered Pondicherry by seven wickets and Punjab thrashed Goa by nine wickets.

Tanay Thyagarajan’s 11-ball unbeaten 24 scripted a last-ball five-wicket victory for Hyderabad (12 points) over Tripura (4) in the Group B league of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament in Jaipur on Sunday.

On a day of favourites, Uttar Pradesh (12) crushed Manipur (4) by 10 wickets, Delhi (12) hammered Pondicherry (0) by seven wickets and Punjab (12) thrashed Goa (8) by nine wickets.

Tanay’s late charge, that included a six and three fours, saw Hyderabad score 31 runs off the last 17 deliveries after Tilak Varma (67, 46b, 7x4, 2x6) and Mickeil Jaiswal (32, 21b, 1x4, 2x6) kept the team on course. For Tripura, opener Bikramkumar Das (73, 56b, 9x4, 1x6) top-scored.

Also Read
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy live score: Karnataka beats J&K by 34 runs

Chasing Pondicherry’s 168 for eight, Delhi was well served by the 65-run third-wicket stand involving Yash Dhull (71 not out, 46b, 10x4) and skipper Nitish Rana (26, 26b, 4x4, 1x6). Just when Goa was eyeing its first victory, Ayush Badoni smashed an unbeaten 32 off 15 balls, dotted with a six and four boundaries.

For Pondicherry, Parameeswaran Sivaraman (43, 30b, 7x4) and Mohit Mittan (33, 33b, 2x4, 2x6) raised 73 runs for the third wicket and later, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (39 not out, 21b, 4x4, 3x6) and Bharat Bhushan Sharma (11, 4b, 1x4, 1x6) put on 47 runs for the seventh wicket off just 20 deliveries.

UP openers Karan Sharma (79 not out, 41b, 7x4, 5x6) and Aryan Juyal (55 not out, 36b, 7x7, 1x6) needed just 12.4 overs to overhaul Manipur’s 137 for four. Karnajit Yumnam (64, 45b, 6x4, 2x6) and Kangabam Singh (45 not out, 42b, 4x4, 1x6) were the main contributors for Manipur.

Similarly, Punjab raced past Goa’s 138 for seven in the 16th over after riding on an opening stand of 109 between Prabhsimran Singh (74, 43b, 3x4, 6x6) and Abhishek Sharma (54 not out, 44b, 3x4, 3x6). Medium-pacer Siddharth Kaul (four for 28) took the first three Goan wickets.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us