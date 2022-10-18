Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Dhull knock guides Delhi to win and closer to knockout berth; Punjab beats Manipur

Yash Dhull (73) and Navdeep Saini (4/17) crafted Delhi’s crucial 47-run victory over Hyderabad and consolidated the team’s claim for a place in the knockout phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) from Group B in Jaipur on Tuesday.

In the day’s other matches, Punjab joined Delhi at 16 points from five matches after crushing Manipur (4) by nine wickets, Goa matched Uttar Pradesh’s tally of 12 points after its 11-run triumph over the northern state and Tripura (8) kept Pondicherry without a point after a 23-run victory.

Asked to bat, Delhi scored 196/6 after Dhull smashed 73 off 36 deliveries, including six sixes and six boundaries. Ravi Teja (3/54) traded wickets for runs but could not slow down Delhi.

Hyderabad’s chase never really threatened Delhi after it lost six wickets for 71. Thereafter, Rahul Buddhi (47, 35b, 3x4, 3x4) stretched the innings without the team ever looking like reaching the target. Hyderabad was eventually bowled out for 150 in 19.1 overs.

Earlier, Punjab crushed Manipur with 87 balls to spare. Manipur was bowled out for 40 in just 14.1 overs, with Mayank Markande taking four for four. Punjab reached the target off just 5.3 overs for the loss of Shubman Gill’s wicket.

Goa defended 131 against UP after Lakshay Garg (4/16) struck important blows.

In a match where no batsman could get a half-century, Eknath Kerkar (31, 35b, 4x4) top-scored for Goa. For UP, Rinku Singh scored 38 but got no support from the lower-order batsmen. Loss of three wickets for one run reduced UP to 113/8, and Goa went on to win.

In the last match to finish, Tripura added to the woes of Pondicherry by inflicting a 23-run defeat.

Tripura scored 159/6, thanks mainly to Bikramkumar Das (61, 56b, 5x4) and Wriddiman Saha (46, 32b, 4x4, 1x6).

When Pondicherry chased, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (34, 29b, 2x4. 2x6) contributed the most after Ankit Sharma and Mohit Mittan scored 25 each, and Avinash Jadhav contributed 22. Parvez Sultan took three for 20 to ensure Goa’s victory.