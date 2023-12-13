MagazineBuy Print

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Injured Baba Indrajith bats with taped mouth for Tamil Nadu in semifinal

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: With Tamil Nadu stumbling to 53 for three in in the semifinal against Haryana, Indrajith walked in with a tape that was coverering his lips.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 19:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo of Baba Indrajith.
File Photo of Baba Indrajith. | Photo Credit: RAGU R
File Photo of Baba Indrajith. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Tamil Nadu batter Baba Indrajith was seen batting with a taped mouth during the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Haryana at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

With Tamil Nadu stumbling to 53 for three inside 14 overs in a 294-run chase, Indrajith walked in with a tape that was coverering his lips. He also received medical assistance in the 16th over.

It was learnt that Indrajith suffered a freak injury during the innings break when he cut his lip after slipping in the bathroom.

TN vs HAR VHT 2023 semifinal live score

TN was dented further with N Jagadeesan’s dismissal at 76 for four in the 21st over.

Indrajith with a taped mouth during Tamil Nadu’s chase in the semifinal.
Indrajith with a taped mouth during Tamil Nadu's chase in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: JioCinema Screengrab
Indrajith with a taped mouth during Tamil Nadu’s chase in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: JioCinema Screengrab

Indrajith had struck an unbeaten 103 in Tamil Nadu’s quarterfinal win over Mumbai. He is also the leading run-scorer for the team this edition with over 270 runs from seven innings with a ton and a fifty.

Baba Indrajith

Vijay Hazare Trophy

