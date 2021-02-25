Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vasavada, Barot fifties guide Saurashtra to victory over Bengal

Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad and Arpit Vasavada’s half-centuries guided Saurashtra to a commanding 149-run win over Bengal in the Elite Group E contest of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Jadavpur University ground here on Thursday.

Asked to bat, Ranji champion Saurashtra put up a formidable 324 for nine. In reply, Bengal, last season’s Ranji runner-up, was all out for 175 in 37 overs and dented its chance of making it to the next stage.

After losing two wickets for 48 runs, Saurashtra benefitted from a 115-run stand between opener Barot (83, 90b, 8x4, 1x6) and Mankad (59, 59b, 5x4, 2x6).

Vasavada (91, 59b, 8x4, 3x6) and Chirag Jani (33, 40b, 3x4) forged another substantial partnership worth 70 runs to put Saurashtra in a position of strength.

Vasavada continued with his blazing knock before being out on the last ball of the innings.

Ishan Porel (three for 71) was the most successful among the Bengal bowlers.

Bengal received an early jolt when Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat removed Shreevats Goswami in the second ball.

The host’s run chase never got onto the right track as Saurashtra bowlers showed discipline.

Abhimanyu Easwaran (44, 61b, 5x4) and Kaif Ahmed (37, 42b, 2x4, 2x6) were the prominent contributors to the Bengal total.

Unadkat captured three wickets, while Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Kamlesh Makwana took two wickets apiece.