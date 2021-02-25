Prithvi Shaw makes Vijay Hazare Trophy history with unbeaten 227

Prithvi Shaw's career-best 227 not out, the highest individual score in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, was the headline as Mumbai took on Puducherry in an Elite Group D game in Jaipur on Thursday. Shaw, who broke Sanju Samson's (212) record set in 2019 against Goa, hit a staggering 31 fours and five sixes during his whirlwind innings.

The right-handed opener reached his maiden List A double hundred off just 142 balls, becoming the eighth Indian to score a List A double century and fourth in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karn Veer Kaushal's 202 for Uttarakhand against Sikkim in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy was the first time a double was scored in the tournament.

Shaw was ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav, who blasted 133 off a mere 58 deliveries, with 22 fours and four sixes. Yadav reached his 50 runs off 27 balls before racking up a ton in 50. Shaw and Yadav added 201 for the third wicket as Mumbai plundered 457/4 in its 50 overs.