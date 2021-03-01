Vijay Hazare Trophy: Manish Pandey, K. Gowtham included in Karnataka squad for knockouts

Karnataka received a big boost ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stages with the inclusion of key players Manish Pandey and K. Gowtham, the Karnataka State Cricket Association announced here on Monday.

READ: Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai in knockout phase

While batsman Pandey has made a full recovery from an injury, all-rounder Gowtham has been released from his duties as an Indian team nets bowler. Pandey and Gowtham replace D. Nischal and Shubhang

Hegde respectively in the Karnataka squad.

Karnataka finished as the topper in Elite Group 'C', after posting four wins in five matches.