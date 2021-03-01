Cricket Domestic Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy: Manish Pandey, K. Gowtham included in Karnataka squad for knockouts Karnataka received a big boost ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stages with the inclusion of key players Manish Pandey and K. Gowtham. Team Sportstar Bengaluru 01 March, 2021 23:09 IST File picture of Manish Pandey. - Sudhakara Jain Team Sportstar Bengaluru 01 March, 2021 23:09 IST Karnataka received a big boost ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stages with the inclusion of key players Manish Pandey and K. Gowtham, the Karnataka State Cricket Association announced here on Monday. READ: Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai in knockout phaseWhile batsman Pandey has made a full recovery from an injury, all-rounder Gowtham has been released from his duties as an Indian team nets bowler. Pandey and Gowtham replace D. Nischal and ShubhangHegde respectively in the Karnataka squad. Karnataka finished as the topper in Elite Group 'C', after posting four wins in five matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.