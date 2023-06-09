Duleep Trophy 2023: Rongsen Jonathan to lead Northeast Zone

Published : Jun 09, 2023 07:53 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Rongsen of Karnataka plays a pull shot during the cricket match against Andhra in the K.S. Subbiah Pillai Trophy tournament at CPT IPL grounds in Chennai on February 11, 2010. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Nagaland’s batting all-rounder Rongsen Jonathan will be leading the Northeast zone in the Duleep Trophy, beginning on June 28.

The Northeast zonal selection committee, chaired by zonal convener Naba Bhattacharjee, met in Guwahati on June 4 to finalise the 15-member squad and named Sikkim’s seasoned campaigner Nilesh Lamichaney as the vice-captain.

According to sources, who were part of the meeting, the committee decided to give emphasis on local players of all member states, who performed well last season. “The idea is to promote local talents and give them in the national-level exposure to play against the top players of the country,” a source told Sportstar.

Just like last season, the support staff has also been shortlisted from local resources.

“The committee did a thorough scrutiny of records, statistics of players from all six Northeast states and finalised on the squad. To avoid any dubious selection calls, all the records were cross-checked and verified,” the source said.

Prior to the tournament, a 10-day preparatory camp is also proposed and the venue will be decided shortly keeping the weather conditions in mind.

With the domestic season starting as early as June, the BCCI plans to host the Duleep Trophy in either Tamil Nadu or Karnataka where the weather is relatively suitable, as compared to other regions that witness heavy monsoon.

A decision is expected by next week.