U-19 WC 2021: England, Pakistan cruise into quarterfinals

Tom Prest smashed an unbeaten 154 as England thrashed UAE to cruised into the Super League quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup.Continuing his incredible run of form, Prest powered England to a mammoth 362 for six after electing to bat. The English bowlers, led by leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed (4 for 30), then bowled out UAE for 173 in 38.2 overs.ALSO READ - T20WC 2022: Full schedule, match time table, timings, venues, datePakistan, too, booked its place in the Super League quarterfinals, beating Afghanistan by 24 runs. Afghanistan restricted Pakistan to a modest 239 for nine in a Group C clash at Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. But Afghanistan got the pace of its innings all wrong in reply, managing 215 in the designated 50 overs.Bangladesh beats CanadaBangladesh bounced back from defeat with a dominant eight-wicket triumph over Canada. Off-spinner S. M. Meherob and fast bowler Ripon Mondol took four wickets each as Bangladesh bowled Canada out for 136 at Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre.Bangladesh then galloped to the target in 30.1 overs to register its first win of the tournament.Brief scores1. England U-19s 362 for 6 in 50 overs (Prest 154, Bethell 62, Luxton 47, Thomas 41) beat UAE U-19s 173 in 38.2 overs (Ali Naseer 54, Rehan Ahmed 4 for 30)2. Canada U-19s 136 in 44.3 overs (Chima 63, Mondol 4 for 24, Meherob 4 for 37) lost to Bangladesh U-19s 141 for 2 in 30.1 overs (Iftakher 61 n.o.)3. Pakistan U-19s 239 for 9 in 50 overs (Faseeh 68, Shehzad 43, Sadaqat 42 n.o.) beat Afghanistan U-19s 215 for 9 in 50 overs (Sayedi 42)