England, India players had heated exchange in Lord's Long Room

The England and India cricketers were reportedly involved in a heated confrontation in the Lord's Long Room after the third day's action during the second Test.

As per Telegraph Sport, there were tense scenes in the Lord's pavilion which were prompted after Jasprit Bumrah bowled a barrage of bouncers to James Anderson in a ten-ball over.

England skipper Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli had apparently exchanged a few words on their way to the dressing rooms even as things looked like they could go out of hand.



Earlier, England pacer James Anderson also opened up about what happened between him and the Indian players during the final session of the third day of the Lord's Test. In the second innings, Anderson was seen having an animated chat with Bumrah after the Indian pacer unleashed a barrage of bouncers at him. After that, tempers flared and both teams engaged in a bit of banter throughout the game.

"I was angry at the end. The emotion got the better of me and I felt I had to say something. I felt bad for doing that because it drew attention away from Rooty celebrating an amazing inning as he came off the field. I apologised to him afterwards for that but the emotion got the better of me. It happens sometimes," wrote Anderson in his column for The Telegraph.

The first Test ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game by 151 runs.

Both sides will now lock horns in the third Test, beginning on Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds.