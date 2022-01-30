England misses record target against Australia in thrilling women’s Ashes draw

England fell agonisingly short of a record target in Test cricket after Australia staged a remarkable fightback to draw the one-off women’s Ashes Test at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Sunday and maintain its lead in the multi-format series.

Set 257 to win in 48 overs, the visiting team seemed to be on its way to a famous victory on the back of a devastating 52-run stand between Natalie Sciver (58) and Sophia Dunkley (45) before late strikes from Australia meant it finished on 245 for 9. It would have been a record chase, beating the previous best of 198 set by Australia more than a decade ago.

On a final day that had its share of twists, England lost six wickets for 27 runs after Annabel Sutherland (3 for 69) and Alana King (2 for 39) turned the match in Australia’s favour with half an hour to go.

Australia earlier declared on 216 for 7 after resuming day four on 12 for 2, with Beth Mooney top-scoring with 63 and Ellyse Perry (41) and Ashleigh Gardner (38) making crucial contributions.

The two sides next play a three-match one-day international series, which starts in Canberra on Thursday.