Ashes 2023: Wickets tumble as England skittles Australia out but struggles to capitalise

On another sensational day of Ashes action, with the pendulum swinging this way and that, England finished day one of the pivotal third test on 68-3 after bowling Australia out for 263 at Headingley.

Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in even better perspective, the allrounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

The home side started the must-win match with fire in its belly and was well on top when Marsh, making his first appearance in almost four years as an injury replacement, nicked Chris Woakes to slip with just 12 to his name.

Had Joe Root taken the regulation chance just after lunch, Australia would have been in trouble on 98-5, but Marsh made him pay in full as he powered them to 240-4 before tea.

Marsh batted with unfettered aggression after his reprieve, flaying 17 fours and four sixes as he racked up 118 at exactly a run a ball.

After Marsh was out on the stroke of tea, Australia collapsed to be all out for 263 with fast bowler Mark Wood in his test return taking 5-34.

Taking the final six Australian wickets for 23 runs, England looked to be in the ascendancy in a match they have to win to prevent the tourists retaining the Ashes with two games to spare.

However, the dismissals of both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, along with new number three Harry Brook, before the close of play ensured it was difficult to call who had the advantage after an action-packed encounter.

