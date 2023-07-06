MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: Wickets tumble as England skittles Australia out but struggles to capitalise

The dismissals of both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, along with new number three Harry Brook, ensured it was difficult to call who had the advantage after an action-packed encounter.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 23:25 IST , Leeds - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates scoring a century during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates scoring a century during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds. | Photo Credit: Rui Vieira/ AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates scoring a century during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds. | Photo Credit: Rui Vieira/ AP

On another sensational day of Ashes action, with the pendulum swinging this way and that, England finished day one of the pivotal third test on 68-3 after bowling Australia out for 263 at Headingley.

Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in even better perspective, the allrounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

The home side started the must-win match with fire in its belly and was well on top when Marsh, making his first appearance in almost four years as an injury replacement, nicked Chris Woakes to slip with just 12 to his name.

Read More: Tilak Varma hails tips from Rohit, Kohli, Tendulkar after maiden India call-up

Had Joe Root taken the regulation chance just after lunch, Australia would have been in trouble on 98-5, but Marsh made him pay in full as he powered them to 240-4 before tea.

Marsh batted with unfettered aggression after his reprieve, flaying 17 fours and four sixes as he racked up 118 at exactly a run a ball.

After Marsh was out on the stroke of tea, Australia collapsed to be all out for 263 with fast bowler Mark Wood in his test return taking 5-34.

Taking the final six Australian wickets for 23 runs, England looked to be in the ascendancy in a match they have to win to prevent the tourists retaining the Ashes with two games to spare.

However, the dismissals of both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, along with new number three Harry Brook, before the close of play ensured it was difficult to call who had the advantage after an action-packed encounter.

- With inputs from AP

Related stories

Related Topics

The Ashes 2023 /

Ashes /

England /

Australia /

Mitchell Marsh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Wickets tumble as England skittles Australia out but struggles to capitalise
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Bencic rallies past Collins into third round
    Reuters
  3. Swiss supreme court dismisses FIFA appeal against lifting Haiti football official’s life ban
    AP
  4. Tilak Varma hails tips from Rohit, Kohli, Tendulkar after maiden India call-up
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Wimbledon 2023: World number four Ruud loses in second round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashes 2023: Wickets tumble as England skittles Australia out but struggles to capitalise
    Reuters
  2. Ashes 2023: MCC members who abused Australians brought ‘shame’ on club
    AFP
  3. De Leede propels Netherlands past Scotland into ODI World Cup 2023
    AFP
  4. Lara’s advice on situations will be of great help in Tests against India: West Indies captain Brathwaite
    PTI
  5. Tilak Varma hails tips from Rohit, Kohli, Tendulkar after maiden India call-up
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Wickets tumble as England skittles Australia out but struggles to capitalise
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Bencic rallies past Collins into third round
    Reuters
  3. Swiss supreme court dismisses FIFA appeal against lifting Haiti football official’s life ban
    AP
  4. Tilak Varma hails tips from Rohit, Kohli, Tendulkar after maiden India call-up
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Wimbledon 2023: World number four Ruud loses in second round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment