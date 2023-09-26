MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

England vs Ireland LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: live scorecard, commentary, streaming updates

ENG vs IRE LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Follow for all the updates from the third ODI between England and Ireland.

Updated : Sep 26, 2023 17:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Phil Salt in action.
England’s Phil Salt in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Phil Salt in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Follow for all the updates from the third ODI between England and Ireland.

ENG vs IRE LIVE SCORE UPDATES - 3RD ODI

TOSS: Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Theo van Woerkom, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

England XI: Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Matthew Potts.

ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI LIVE STREAMING

The third ODI between England and Ireland will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps and website on Tuesday, September 26.

Related Topics

England /

England vs Ireland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Ireland LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: live scorecard, commentary, streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, Weightlifting Preview: Medal hopes rest on Mirabai’s shoulders
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Asian Games 2023, India in Weightlifting full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leipzig’s Sesko uncomfortable with Haaland comparisons
    Reuters
  5. IND vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball: India finishes sixth, loses to Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England vs Ireland LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: live scorecard, commentary, streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 squad announced: Hasaranga ruled out, Shanaka named captain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Babar Azam says unfamiliar Indian conditions at ODI World Cup 2023 not a worry for Pakistan
    Reuters
  4. IND vs AUS: Starc’s recovery on track; Maxwell attends net session ahead of third ODI
    Abhishek Saini
  5. A planned yet lucky brush with Virat Kohli
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Ireland LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: live scorecard, commentary, streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, Weightlifting Preview: Medal hopes rest on Mirabai’s shoulders
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Asian Games 2023, India in Weightlifting full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leipzig’s Sesko uncomfortable with Haaland comparisons
    Reuters
  5. IND vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball: India finishes sixth, loses to Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment